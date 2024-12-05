© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Lower 9th Ward school could lose its charter for grades 9-12

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Aubri Juhasz
Published December 5, 2024 at 5:06 PM CST
Superintendent Avis Williams (center) and members of New Orleans' school board after voting to directly run a school next fall on Feb. 26, 2024.
Aubri Juhasz
/
WWNO
Former Superintendent Avis Williams (center) and members of New Orleans' school board after voting to directly run a school on Feb. 26, 2024.

New Orleans’ interim superintendent of schools will recommend a partial renewal for the only school in the Lower 9th Ward.

Fateama Fulmore is recommending the charter’s contract “should be renewed with contingencies for grades K-8 and should not be renewed for grades 9-12,” accountability officer Rafael Simmons said Wednesday in a letter to the school’s staff.

Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School for Sci Tech, a public K-12 school, was the only school up for renewal this year to not be automatically renewed because of its low performance.

The school had an F-letter grade from the state, though it recently got bumped to a D. Its high school program fared worse than its elementary.

“I recognize the hard work that students, parents and teachers have put into this school community and that this news is difficult to receive,” Simmons said in the letter.

In an email to families on Thursday, King leaders wrote that the recommendation “is not reflective of our commitment and dedication to our students and community. Most importantly, we deeply understand the implications this decision may have on our students, programs, and community.”

The city’s school board will vote on the recommendation at a special meeting next Tuesday. If the board accepts it, King’s high school will close at the end of the school year.

Its K-8 program should remain open for at least three years as long as the school meets the renewal requirements set by the district.
Tags
Education Louisiana News
Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz covers education, focusing on New Orleans' charter schools, school funding and other statewide issues. She also helps edit the station’s news coverage.
See stories by Aubri Juhasz

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info