UNO will merge colleges, lay off administrators to shrink deficit

The University of New Orleans will consolidate colleges and eliminate administrators, saving the school a projected $2.1 million.

Its president, Kathy Johnson, said in an email to staff Thursday that the changes “will greatly reduce our administrative costs while enhancing program support for student learning and success, protecting our mission and preserving all of our academic programs.”

The school is undergoing what Johnson calls “right-sizing” to close a $15 million deficit brought on by decades of declining enrollment.

Johnson said she’ll take feedback from faculty, staff and student leaders this month. Though the restructure has already been approved by the board of supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

In her email, she shared the “broad strokes” of her plan:



Five degree-conferring units will be reduced to two: The Colleges of Sciences and Engineering and the College of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies.

The number of vice presidents will drop from five to three.

Academic deans, directors and department chairs will also be reduced.

The changes will be made starting next month.

A town hall will be held next Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the University Center ballroom. Faculty will also have the opportunity to weigh in through a survey and in smaller group meetings.