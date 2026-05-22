UNO president to leave as university transitions to LSU system

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The University of New Orleans’ president, Kathy Johnson, is taking a job at Saint Louis University and will leave UNO ahead of its transition to the LSU system at the end of June.

Jeanette Weiland, who joined UNO’s leadership in March, will serve as interim chancellor and chief administrative officer.

Johnson arrived at UNO in 2023. She oversaw furloughs, building closures and program cuts to keep the university financially afloat after years of low enrollment.

She said in an email to staff and students that she had "very mixed emotions" about leaving, but didn’t explain her reasoning.

“These have not been easy years,” she wrote. “But together we have worked hard to navigate significant challenges while remaining focused on our mission and the future of this institution.”

In a statement, LSU system president Rick Gallot thanked Johnson for her "leadership, service and commitment to the University of New Orleans during an important chapter in the institution's history."

“Her dedication to students, faculty and staff helped position the university for this next chapter, and we wish her continued success,” Gallot said.

The university will launch a national search for a permanent chancellor after it returns to the LSU system on July 1, becoming LSU New Orleans.