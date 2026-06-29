Judge lifts order blocking Landry's teacher stipend plan

A judge has cleared the way for Gov. Jeff Landry’s order cutting funding for public schools to pay for teacher stipends to take effect.

Education advocates had sued to block the plan, and Judge Richard "Chip" Moore, of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, issued a temporary restraining order earlier this month .

But he lifted it on Monday and granted the state's motion to disqualify Baker Donelson, the law firm representing the advocates. The firm represents the state in a separate lawsuit and didn’t obtain the state's permission to take on the case in which it's the defendant.

Plaintiffs say Landry doesn’t have the authority to redirect money approved by the legislature for schools, and the court hasn’t weighed in yet.

A spokesperson for the plaintiffs said they’ll try to respond before the governor’s order takes effect on Wednesday.

Lawmakers approved Landry’s plan last week. It reduces funding for public schools by nearly $170 million to give teachers and some other employees $2,000 or $1,000 stipends.

This is a developing story and will be updated.