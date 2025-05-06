© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Law
Gulf States Newsroom
Reporting on health care, criminal justice, the economy and other important issues in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Brutality and humanity at the Angola Prison Rodeo

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Drew Hawkins
Published May 6, 2025 at 10:08 AM CDT
The crowd awaits the next event in the arena at the Angola Prison Rodeo held at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on April 26, 2025.
1 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Arena.jpg
The crowd awaits the next event in the arena at the Angola Prison Rodeo held at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on April 26, 2025.
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom
Travis Johnson, who goes by the nickname “Buckethead,” is an incarcerated cowboy who has said he’s competed in nearly every event in the Angola Prison Rode for decades.
2 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Bucket Head.jpg
Travis Johnson, who goes by the nickname “Buckethead,” is an incarcerated cowboy who has said he’s competed in nearly every event in the Angola Prison Rode for decades. He’s been injured too many times to count, but he still signs up for the rodeo. “I enjoy it, and it's a way for me to make a living,” he said.
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom
Jason Renard (left) and Michael Ellis (right) sell handmade teddy bears at the handicraft fair outside the arena at the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
3 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Bears.jpg
Jason Renard (left) and Michael Ellis (right) sell handmade teddy bears at the handicraft fair outside the arena at the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Renard and Ellis are part of a group inside the prison called “New Men Ministry,” which supports incarcerated men in recovery from substance use
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom
Francis Vallery sells tables and chairs he built at the handicraft fair outside the arena at the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
4 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Table.jpg
Francis Vallery sells tables and chairs he built at the handicraft fair outside the arena at the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Vallery is a mentor at the prison, working with younger incarcerated men to help them develop social and vocational skills.
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom
Jeffrey Hilburn, editor of The Angolite — the prison’s news magazine produced by men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary — stands outside a concession stand at the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
5 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Angolite.jpg
Jeffrey Hilburn, editor of The Angolite — the prison’s news magazine produced by men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary — stands outside a concession stand at the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Hilburn said the rodeo offers an opportunity for incarcerated men to sell their handicrafts and also helps pay for trade school classes at the prison.
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom
Two horses stand outside the arena just before the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
6 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Horses.jpg
Two horses stand outside the arena just before the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom
A dunking booth labeled “Dunk A Con” stands outside the arena at the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
7 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Dunk Tank.jpg
A dunking booth labeled “Dunk A Con” stands outside the arena at the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The carnival-like atmosphere includes a Ferris wheel, pony rides and other activities for children.
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom
Visitors to the Angola Prison Rodeo look through handicrafts sold by the men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
8 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Art Market 2.jpg
Visitors to the Angola Prison Rodeo look through handicrafts sold by the men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom
A sign welcoming visitors to the Angola Prison Rodeo is placed near the handicrafts market at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
9 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Sign.jpg
A sign welcoming visitors to the Angola Prison Rodeo is placed near the handicrafts market at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Men incarcerated at the prison made and sold the sign and other handicrafts at the rodeo.
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom
An entrance gate at Louisiana State Penitentiary drivers pass through in order to get to the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
10 of 10  — Angola Rodeo Entrance.jpg
An entrance gate at Louisiana State Penitentiary drivers pass through in order to get to the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom

The Angola Prison Rodeo is the only rodeo in the country where incarcerated men compete in bull riding, buck breaking and other controversial, dangerous events.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins attended the rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary in late April. But while the event is criticized for its brutality, it also offers participants a chance to earn money while making a connection to the outside world.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity.

ANGOLA RODEO ANNOUNCER: Ladies and gentlemen, this is the only place in the whole wide world you'll see that.

DREW HAWKINS, BYLINE: Four men incarcerated at the prison commonly known as Angola sit at a table in the center of a muddy arena. They're volunteers in an event called “Convict Poker.” The last man at the table wins.

A massive bull is released from the gates. It charges right at them, slamming into the men, sending them flying and smashing the table to pieces.

The angry bull is lassoed and pulled away. The men get up and limp off. The crowd includes Louisiana's governor, Jeff Landry. They eagerly await for the next event.

Landry called it a “beautiful day” on social media, but events like Convict Poker illustrate the brutality of the rodeo for Norris Henderson. He's executive director of Voice of the Experienced (VOTE), an organization that works to restore the voting rights of formerly incarcerated people.

Four men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary take their seats around a table for an event called “Convict Poker” at the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Four men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary take their seats around a table for an event called “Convict Poker” at the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. A bull will be released from the gate and the last man at the table wins the event.

NORRIS HENDERSON: This is kind of like the Roman Colosseum, where people come to cheer, not the humans in the arena, they come to cheer the animals.

HAWKINS: Henderson says even when he was incarcerated at Angola for 27 years, he didn't support the rodeo. The lack of training puts the men's lives at risk for the sake of entertainment and the chance to win a few hundred dollars in a place without any other opportunities.

HENDERSON: To me, the rodeo was just this form of exploitation.

HAWKINS: But for many of the men incarcerated at Angola, it's something they look forward to every year. Andrew Hundley is executive director of Louisiana Parole Project, which advocates for reentry support for incarcerated people. He's also the first “juvenile-lifer” to be paroled from Angola.

ANDREW HUNDLEY: I think if there was an outcry from the public to end the rodeo tomorrow, the biggest pushback would be from the prison population at Angola. It's truly a part of the prisons fabric and the economy of the prison.

HAWKINS: This time during “Convict Poker,” nobody seems to be seriously hurt. They're not always so lucky.

DONALD COOK: The bull just picked me out, and when he hit me, he broke seven ribs and collapsed my left lung.

HAWKINS: That's Donald Cook. He's been at Angola since 1991, serving a life sentence for murder. He knows the risk, but even at 58, he still signs up for the rodeo, every time.

COOK: It gets to me, you know, for what I did and I got to live with that. The rodeo has showed me a purpose and a life in here.

Visitors to the Angola Prison Rodeo look through handicrafts sold by the men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Visitors to the Angola Prison Rodeo look through handicrafts sold by the men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

HAWKINS: Outside the arena, it's more like a county fair. There's a food court, carnival rides for children, and rows of booths where incarcerated men sell handicrafts.

Charles Grace is selling barbecue pits he shaped and welded himself. They look professional grade, like something straight off the floor at Lowe's or Home Depot.

CHARLES GRACE: So you want to get the same quality, you know what I'm saying, or a better quality. So that's what I try to do, I try and give them that look.

HAWKINS: Grace makes about five grand on a good day at the rodeo. That's before the prison deducts taxes and fees. But the job is still more lucrative than other work at Angola that is the subject of a lawsuit criticizing pay and labor conditions at the prison. Grace says he uses the money to help his family, who can also come to the prison to visit during the rodeos.

GRACE: I try to still be a father and a grandfather, even with my situation. That's my motivation, to still make sure that whenever they need something more, Christmas, holidays, birthdays, I can still be that person for them.

Charles Grace stands by barbecue pits he built himself at the handicrafts fair outside the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on April 26, 2025.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Charles Grace stands by barbecue pits he built himself at the handicrafts fair outside the Angola Prison Rodeo at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, on April 26, 2025. Grace sells the pits at the rodeo and said he can make up to $5,000 on a good day. Even after taxes and fees that go back to the prison, it’s a fortune compared to what incarcerated men can make doing other jobs at the prison.

HAWKINS: So far efforts to shut down the prison rodeo haven't made it to the state legislature and the prison says ticket sales have been used to fill budget cuts and pay for things like GED classes and trade schools.

And the opportunity to make money and visit with loved ones will likely bring many of these men back when the rodeo returns in October.

For the Gulf States Newsroom, I'm Drew Hawkins at Angola.

Piper Hutchinson of Louisiana Illuminator contributed to this report. This story was produced by the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between Mississippi Public BroadcastingWBHM in Alabama, WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana and NPR

Read More Stories From Drew Hawkins
Tags
Law Louisiana NewsGulf States NewsroomAngola PrisonAngola Prison Rodeoprisons
Drew Hawkins
Drew Hawkins is the public health reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom. He covers stories related to health care access and outcomes across the region, with a focus on the social factors that drive disparities.
See stories by Drew Hawkins

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info