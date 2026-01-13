© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Law
GSN
Reporting on health care, criminal justice, the economy and other important issues in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Angola prison 'farm line' suit becomes class action

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Kat Stromquist
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:56 AM CST
A prison transport van sits near the Russell B. Long Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Baton Rouge on April 24, 2025.
Kat Stromquist
/
Gulf States Newsroom
A prison transport van sits near the Russell B. Long Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Baton Rouge on April 24, 2025.

A federal judge said a case challenging conditions on a Louisiana prison work assignment can move forward as a class action, opening the door for the lawsuit to impact thousands of incarcerated people.

The decision, made in late December, came as part of the case fighting the "farm line" at Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola. It is among prison labor lawsuits that have recently moved through Southern courts.

The "farm line" is an agricultural work assignment involving labor in the fields around Angola, which is on the site of a former plantation.

The advocacy group Voice of the Experienced and several plaintiffs first filed the suit in 2023. It alleges the "farm line" as it is now operated violates the Eighth Amendment rights of people working there and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Eighth Amendment protects against "cruel and unusual punishments," as well as excessive bail and fines.

The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
Law
Angola 'farm line' hearings highlight controversies over prison labor, heat
Kat Stromquist
A court hearing in Baton Rouge provided a rare window into working conditions on Louisiana State Penitentiary's "farm line," which prisoners are challenging.

In a 32-page order, Middle District of Louisiana Judge Brian A. Jackson said he would grant class status to a general class of people who are or could be assigned to the "farm line," plus a subclass of people with disabilities who have or could be given the work assignment.

Plaintiffs have said the general class includes nearly everyone at Angola, which typically holds more than 4,000 people. Jackson's written order points to witness testimony showing that almost all new arrivals to the prison are assigned to the "farm line," and most remain at risk of reassignment there.

"Class certification brings this case one step closer to ending a practice rooted in exploitation and racial violence," Samantha Pourciau with The Promise of Justice Initiative — one of the groups helping litigate the case — said.

"By certifying the class, the court has recognized that the harms inflicted by the farm line are systemic — and demand a system-wide remedy."

A spokesperson for Louisiana's Department of Public Safety & Corrections said it doesn't have a comment on the pending litigation.

State officials have argued in court and legal filings that the "farm line" is essential to help operate the prison, and that protections are provided. Meanwhile, plaintiffs contend the work takes place in dangerous Louisiana heat and is commanded at the threat of violence.

The work is "degrading and grueling," Damaris Jackson, an incarcerated plaintiff in the case, wrote in a document filed with the court. A sharecropper's grandson, he had a negative reaction to "being forced to work a Louisiana cotton field, alongside other Black men, like a slave."

"When a gun guard raises his weapon in the field, everyone ducks for cover. You don't know where he's aiming or where the bullet will land," he added.

As the case has played out, the judge has made some key rulings in favor of the plaintiffs, twice granting requests to require temporary heat protections like sunscreen, shade and monitoring of heat indices. The state's lawyers have fought back, appealing rulings to the Fifth Circuit court.

Vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — the Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La., Aug. 5, 2008. A federal judge ruled on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 that incarcerated youths be removed from a temporary lockup, at a former death row building in Louisiana’s adult maximum-security prison.
Law
Louisiana judge orders more heat protections for Angola prison ‘farm line’ workers
Kat Stromquist
The decision marks the second time within a year a federal judge has ordered corrections officials to boost heat precautions at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Pourciau said plaintiffs want the judge to end the "farm line," but he has indicated he does not believe he has the legal authority to do that.

"We disagree with that, but we are hoping he will find that the way the prison currently operates the farm line at Angola is unconstitutional," she said.

Their ask then is for protections ordered over the course of the case to be made permanent.

In his Dec. 23 court order, the judge wrote that plaintiffs had met the four tests to qualify each of the two classes, as well as other legal requirements, including exhausting their remedies under the Prison Litigation Reform Act.

Incarcerated people who are class members will not have to opt in to the suit, as it seeks changes to policy, not monetary damages.

The class certification decision should not affect an approaching trial date, Pourciau said. A trial in the case is set to begin in Baton Rouge on Feb. 3.

Read More Stories From Kat Stromquist
Tags
Law Louisiana NewsGulf States NewsroomAngola Prisonlawsuit
Kat Stromquist
Kat Stromquist is a senior reporter covering justice, incarceration and gun violence for the Gulf States Newsroom.
See stories by Kat Stromquist

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info