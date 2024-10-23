© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana opens alternate early voting site to avoid Taylor Swift concert traffic

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Wesley Muller (Louisiana Illuminator)
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:49 AM CDT
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Louisiana’s chief elections official has authorized a temporary alternative voting site for certain precincts in Orleans Parish that expect to be inundated with heavy traffic and road closures for this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts.

Secretary of State Nancy Landry issued a news release Tuesday, informing voters in New Orleans they may use a temporary early voting site at the Treme Recreation Community Center, 900 N. Villere St., as an alternative to New Orleans City Hall’s polling location.

Landry identified the pop star’s upcoming concerts as the primary reason for the accommodation. Swift will be performing for three nights, Friday through Sunday, at the Caesars Superdome as part of her worldwide Eras Tour. The cheapest tickets available are selling for more than $1,300 each.

Early voting is taking place through Oct. 29 except on Sunday.

Voters are encouraged to download the free GeauxVote Mobile app or visit GeauxVote.com for pertinent election information including a full list of Orleans Parish early voting sites.
