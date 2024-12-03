Holiday pop-up bars and crawls in New Orleans

As the holiday season approaches, New Orleans transforms into a festive wonderland, with local bars and venues embracing the spirit of celebration through holiday-themed pop-up bars and crawls.

With twinkling lights and cozy atmospheres and creative cocktails and holiday cheer, these events provide the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors alike to experience the city’s unique take on the holidays. Whether you're a fan of classic Christmas cocktails, quirky festive decor, or exploring the best bars in town while dressed in your holiday finest, New Orleans offers something for everyone.

Did we miss a crawl or a pop-up? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know about events in your area.

Holiday bar crawls

SantaCon hosted by Pub Crawl

Location: Coyote Ugly Saloon, 225 North Peters Street

Hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Vary

Get ready for the ultimate holiday celebration with the SantaCon Bar Crawl, hosted by Pub Crawl on Dec. 14, 2024! This festive event invites participants to don their best Santa, elf, or favorite holiday character attire for an unforgettable night out. Starting at 1 p.m., the crawl will take you through New Orleans’ most vibrant bars and pubs, each decked out in cheerful holiday decorations. Whether you're spreading cheer as Santa or rocking your best elf look, the SantaCon Bar Crawl promises a night of fun, laughter, and holiday spirit with friends new and old.

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Location: Coyote Ugly Saloon, 225 North Peters Street

Hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: General admission starts at $20.

This festive event invites you to gather your friends, throw on your most outrageous holiday sweater, and embark on a merry journey through New Orleans’ top bars. As you make your way from one lively venue to the next, enjoy special drink deals and a holiday atmosphere brimming with cheer. Whether you’re a bar crawl veteran or a first-timer, the Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl offers a fantastic way to embrace the season, meet new people, and explore the city's best bars while celebrating the holiday spirit in style.

Pop-up bars

Get in the holiday spirit with festive cocktails and decor as Miracle and Sippin’ Santa pop up bars return to New Orleans.

Barrel Proof NOLA's Miracle on Magazine

Location: 1201 Magazine Street

Hours: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The bar, located in the Garden District neighborhood and known for their whiskey and signature cocktails, is adding some festive drinks to the menu this holiday season.

The Chloe Holiday Feast

Location: 4125 St. Charles Avenue

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Celebrate December with a curated holiday feast for three to five guests, with seasonal dishes and rotating desserts at The Chloe. Chef Ben Triola’s seasonal creations include Whole Roasted Rack of Lamb, Snapper Almondine, Whole Duck, and Chateaubriand.

Red Hot Holiday at the Pool Club

Location: 550 Baronne Street

Hours: Sunday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday & Saturdays, 10 a.m. to midnight

Experience the magic of the season at Virgin Hotels New Orleans’ Red Hot Holiday pop-up, running through January 2024. It's located at The Pool Club rooftop, where you can enjoy breathtaking skyline views, festive crimson décor, cozy fireside igloos, and a menu of red-themed cocktails and bites. Gather your crew for an unforgettable holiday vibe complete with specialty drinks and table-side s'mores!

Beachbum Barry’s Lattitude 49 - Sippin’ Santa

Location: 321 N. Peters Street

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. & Friday & Saturday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Beachbum Barry’s Latitude 29 transforms into the festive Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up, offering tiki-inspired cocktails with a cheerful seasonal twist. Guests can enjoy tropical drinks served in whimsical holiday mugs amidst vibrant decorations, creating a uniquely merry experience.

The Virgin Hotel - Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar

Location: 550 Baronne Street

Hours: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mariah Carey's classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at her month-long pop-up bar at the Virgin Hotels. New Orleans was selected as one of the few cities for this pop up. Enjoy the signature Black Irish liqueur cocktail.