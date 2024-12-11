7 places to see holiday lights around New Orleans

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s the Crescent City’s time to shine. If you step outside and venture into New Orleans, you’ll see mesmerizing Christmas lights and decor on display from the French Quarter to City Park. For a more immersive experience, you can head to the park for a scenic tour and walk or drive by more than 1 million twinkling lights. For some Christmas nostalgia, check out the lobby at the historic Roosevelt Hotel, where you’ll see grand garlands and Christmas trees sparkling with thousands upon thousands of white lights.

From drive-through tours to boat parades, here’s a curated list of some of the city’s most stunning holiday light displays.

Canal Street

Location: 333 Canal Street

Over the holiday season, Canal Street will be decked out in millions of lights from South Claiborne Avenue to the River, with a 30-foot illuminated Christmas tree at the Riverwalk near the Spanish Plaza.

Celebration in the Oaks at City Park

Dates: Nov. 29 - Jan. 3

Driving tour entrance: 4 Friederichs Avenue

Walking tour entrance: 7 Victory Avenue

Tickets: $7 - $265

The driving tour features more than 1 million twinkling lights. There’s a walking tour that gives you access to the Botanical Garden and amusement park rides. And they have Bike Nights. Find ticket information here.

Lafreniere Park

Dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, weather permitting (Closed Dec. 25)

Location: 3000 Downs Boulevard, Metairie

Tickets: $10 per car in advance, $15 at the park (no cash/no refunds)

The park will have millions of holiday lights and festive displays, including a 60-foot Sea Serpent, a princess in a magical castle, and New Orleans Saints players with the Lombardi Trophy. Buy tickets here.

Lights on the Lake

Date: Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 8001 Lakeshore Drive

Tickets: $10 for general admission. Free for children 5 and under

The event features a boat parade, arts and crafts, food trucks, and photos with Santa. Proceeds from ticket sales support the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s environmental efforts.

Miracle on Fulton Street

Dates: Nov. 29 - Dec. 28,

Location: Fulton Street Square, 228 Poydras St.

Cost: Free

Stroll along a festive holiday boardwalk with a 30-foot Christmas tree, a Gingerbread Village, holiday lights, and more. “Faux snow” will fall on the street every hour on the hour beginning at 11 a.m. daily.

NOLA Christmasfest

Dates: Dec. 20 to Dec. 30

Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 400 Calliope Street

Tickets: $25 on weekdays, $30 on weekends

The event gives families a fun holiday experience with festive displays like a Gingerbread Village, giant wreath and tree. There will be ice skating, carnival rides and more entertainment. Buy tickets here.

Roosevelt, other hotels

Location: 130 Roosevelt Way

For 80 years, The Roosevelt Hotel has been a holiday favorite, with its stunning lobby featuring snow-dusted Christmas trees, and thousands of twinkling lights. You can see elegant and festive decorations at other hotels like Le Pavillon, The Windsor Court, The Ritz-Carlton, Royal Sonesta and Hotel Monteleone.

