These New Orleans restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published December 19, 2024 at 11:28 AM CST
A number of New Orleans restaurants will be open on Christmas Day.
Anastasiia Nurullina from baseimage
/
Canva
A number of New Orleans restaurants will be open on Christmas Day.

Many New Orleans restaurants will be open on Christmas to let you enjoy the holiday without the hassle.

Chefs are preparing special Christmas menus with holiday-day themed drinks and favorites like prime rib and bread pudding. Some restaurants are offering traditional Réveillon dishes at fixed prices through the end of the year.

We found a number of restaurants that are accepting reservations on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Reservations will book up fast, so you’ll want to make them in advance.

Did we miss a restaurant? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know about restaurants that are taking reservations.

Athenian Bar and Grill 

Location: 301 Decatur Street

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant won’t have a special menu for Christmas Day, but guests can order from their regular menu, which will include a daily special or enjoy one of their signature ouzo cocktails.

Bobby Hebert's Cajun Cannon Restaurant and Grill

Location: 4101 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The restaurant’s regular menu will be available on Christmas Day.

Boulevard American Bistro

Locations: 

  • 801 Magazine Street
  • 70340 LA-21, Covington
  • 5171 Citrus Boulevard, Elmwood
  • 4241 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie 

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials:  The restaurant will have a special prix-fixe menu for Christmas Day along with its full regular menu.

Chemin à la Mer

Location: 2 Canal Street

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant is offering a prime rib special along with its regular menu.

Copper Vine

Location: 1001 Poydras Street

Hours:  11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: A modified regular menu will be available on Christmas Day.

Couvant

Location: 315 Magazine Street, New Orleans (Located in The Eliza Jane)

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: Executive Chef Ryan Pearson's Christmas brunch features a three-course menu with dishes like steak and eggs, Oysters Noël, Crab Cake Benedict and a Truffled Butternut Squash Velouté for $52 per person.

Curio

Location: 301 Royal Street

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: Through Dec. 30, the restaurant is serving a four-course prix fixe Réveillon dinner for $60. The meal includes Grilled Alligator Sausage, Roasted Duck & Black-Eyed Pea Gumbo, Crawfish Cavatappi Pasta, and Traditional New Orleans Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce.

Flamingo A-Go-Go

Location: 869 Magazine Street

Hours:  10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: Enjoy a special Christmas meal with Cajun fried turkey, crawfish cornbread dressing with gravy and cranberry sauce, sweet potato pecan crumble, green bean casserole, and cornbread, all for $24.95.

Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro 

Location: 828 Gravier Street

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant is offering its 2024 Réveillon menu for both lunch and dinner through Christmas Day.

Hard Rock Cafe

Location: 125 Bourbon Street

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to midnight

Christmas meals/specials: Guests can order off their regular menu or a two or three-course holiday menu with holiday-themed cocktails.

The Italian Barrel

Location: 1240 Decatur Street

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: Executive Chef Samantha Castagnetti's five-course menu features dishes like filet mignon and Italian-Style Veal Meatloaf, for $95 per person. A four-course option is available for kids 10 and under for $60. Vegetarian substitutions are also available. You must book reservations through OpenTable. 

King Brasserie & Bar

Location: 521 Tchoupitoulas Street

Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: Chef Peery's four-course Réveillon menu features Escargot Casino, Gulf Seafood Gumbo, braised short rib & scallops, and a sweet potato crème brûlée with curated wine pairings for $65 per person. The menu is available through Christmas Day, along with a special holiday cocktail menu.

Kingfish 

Location: 337 Chartres Street

Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: Through Dec. 31, the restaurant will offer a four-course prix-fixe menu featuring Louisiana crawfish bread, jambalaya risotto, seared duck breast, Warm Bourbon Pecan Pie and more, for $68 + tax and gratuity.

Landry's Seafood House

Locations: 620 Decatur Street or 8000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: Their three-course holiday prix fixe menu features their signature Fish Pontchartrain, Snapper Hemingway Coastal Seafood Pasta and more.

Saltgrass Steak House

Location: 4860 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant will offer its full menu on Christmas Day with its signature steak & shrimp as the featured dish.

San Lorenzo at Hotel Saint Vincent

Location: 1507 Magazine Street

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: In addition to an à la carte menu, guests can enjoy a 3-course Réveillon menu with dishes like Crispy Snapper and Charred Zucchini Caponata. The bar will also be open.

A Tavola 

Location: 3413 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: The family-friendly Italian restaurant and wine bar will offer its regular menu on Christmas Day.

Trenasse

Location: 444 Saint Charles Avenue

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: Christmas will be the last day for Réveillon dinners at Trenasse. The meals are priced at $85 ($130 with wine pairings).
Food Louisiana News Louisiana food Creole Food louisiana food Reveillon restaurants Restaurant metairie restaurants louisiana restaurants new orleans restaurants French Quarter restaurants New Orleans New Orleans News
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
