City Council pushes back on NOPD requirements for second lines

The New Orleans City Council pushed back Thursday (Aug. 7) against a New Orleans Police Department regulation that would have raised costs for second-line clubs over their use of trolleys in parades.

The requirements announced last month by the New Orleans Police Department would have enforced insurance coverage for the pulled trailers, or trolleys, as part of the licensing requirements for second-line parades. Social aid and pleasure clubs had pushed back against the requirements earlier this week, arguing that the insurance requirements were too expensive and that NOPD had communicated the rules with little time to spare before the 2025-26 second-line season, which begins Aug. 24.

After nearly an hour of public comment against the NOPD rules, the council unanimously adopted a resolution which formally asks the NOPD to enforce the rules used during the previous second line season for the time being until there are public and private meetings with stakeholders to establish clarity on permitting for trolleys.

“People on these floats need to be safe in ways that are reasonable, ways that are not going to make it completely impossible to afford to have second lines,” said City Council President JP Morrell. “Because if we do it the way that’s envisioned and what was proposed, many second lines are simply not gonna roll. And that’s not an acceptable outcome.”

“The NOPD’s primary responsibility is, and always will be, public safety—whether during Second Lines or any other event in our city. We hear the concerns raised by the community and City Council, and we remain committed to sitting at the table with all stakeholders to find common ground. Our goal is to protect the public while respecting and preserving the rich cultural traditions that make New Orleans unique,” NOPD said in a statement after the meeting.

NOPD officials told the council Thursday that they set out to enforce the requirements because trolleys have become unsafe for passenger use. The NOPD wanted to push for proper insurance coverage that would ensure adequate safety precautions are in place for trolleys and other forms of transportation used in parades.

Department officials said the requirements were based off of a municipal ordinance that covers permitting for taxicabs, party buses and other vehicles for hire.

NOPD argued that for-hire trolleys should comply with the insurance requirements set by the city to apply to for-hire vehicles. But councilmembers were not convinced that trolleys should apply under the ordinance.

“The idea that we would treat these trailers as … for-hire vehicles is bizarre to me,” Morrell said.

Under questioning from councilmembers, NOPD officials acknowledged that they’re not sure whether or not trolleys fall within the city’s definition for such vehicles.

“We’re not sure how they fall, that’s not our expertise … but we are looking at that because they are hired vehicles that are inside the parameters of the second-line so we’re trying to find the most safety practices that we can find,” said NOPD Captain Anthony Micheu.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said that the City Council should make the determination on whether or not the ordinance applies in this circumstance.

“You tell me what it means and how you want it applied, and that could clean up a whole lot.” Kirkpatrick said.

Christiana Botic/Verite News and CatchLight Local/Report for America Charlie Brown, of the Treme Sidewalk Steppers, second lines in protest of the New Orleans Police Department’s proposed second line regulations at Gallier Hall on August 5, 2025.

City Councilmember Oliver Thomas blasted the NOPD for enforcing the rules without community engagement with people involved in second-line parades. A council resolution proposed on Saturday called for adequate community engagement prior to changes in enforcement of city regulations and policies. The council didn’t vote on it at Thursday’s meeting, but did amend another ordinance to expand the city’s Second-Line and Mardi Gras Indian Cultural Preservation Task Force to include representation from the city’s social aid and pleasure clubs.

“Let’s be intentional, let’s be mindful, let’s be deliberate in the steps. Get in the room with the folks who love the culture and want to save the culture,” Thomas said.

Perry Robateau, who owns a trolley rental business, said he was devastated when news first circulated about the new insurance requirements.

“We’ve been doing this all these years, and all of a sudden they came up with all of these new rules, setting standards so high that we can’t reach them, and they know we can’t reach them,” Robateau said.

Robateau said his trolley was booked for an upcoming second-line parade in September. He now feels assured that he can do business.

“I got one booked for next month. And I told the people, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to do it.’ But now I can tell them, ‘We outside,’” Robateau said.