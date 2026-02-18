Norman C. Francis, former president of Xavier University, dies at 94

Norman C. Francis, the president of Xavier University for nearly half a century, died on Wednesday, his family announced. He was 94 years old.

Francis assumed the role of president on April 4, 1968, the day Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. He was the first Black and non-ordained president, ending the Catholic university’s line of white nun presidents , and served in the position until 2015. Xavier was founded to educate Black and Native students.

In a statement, Francis’ successor, Reynold Verret, praised him for his work to better define Xavier’s identity as the country's only historically Black and Catholic university.

“The nation is better and richer for his having lived among us,” current Xavier president Reynold Verrett said in a statement.

Francis also played a crucial role in improving Xavier’s national standings in health and science.

A 2024 report by the Association of American Medical Colleges found that Xavier graduated the third-most pre-medical students who identify as Black or African American nationwide.

Francis also co-founded Liberty Bank, one of the first Black-owned banks in the nation, and was an early investor in the New Orleans Saints.

Leaders statewide honored his legacy and impact on the city of New Orleans.

“Dr. Norman C. Francis dedicated his life to uplifting others, and through his extraordinary leadership at Xavier University of Louisiana, he shaped generations of leaders,” Mayor Helena Moreno said.

“His lifelong commitment to education and civil rights strengthened our State and changed countless lives,” said Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill

Following his work helping Xavier rebuild after Hurricane Katrina, and in recognition of his decades-long civil rights work, President George W. Bush awarded Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006.

“His legacy is inseparable from the progress of Louisiana,” the Urban League of Louisiana, of which Francis was an honorary member of the Board of Directors, said in a statement.

Prior to his work at Xavier, Francis was an attorney litigating civil rights cases. He was also the first Black law school graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

Francis is survived by six children and 11 grandchildren.