Morning news brief
Assassinations in the Middle East stoke fears of more violence. The case against three of the alleged 9/11 attack plotters reaches a conclusion. More than 100 large wildfires are burning in the U.S.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
