Republicans will control the U.S. Senate

By Shajia Abidi,
Juweek Adolphe, Hilary Fung, Alyson Hurt, Brent Jones
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:40 PM CST
NPR

Republicans have now won enough seats to control the upper chamber of Congress, with the race call for Nebraska's GOP Sen. Deb Fischer.

Republicans were favored to flip control of the U.S. Senate, which Democrats currently control 51-49.

Democrats were defending seven seats in swing states or conservative states.

The two races Democrats were targeting in Florida and Texas have both been called for the Republican incumbents.

As of midnight, Republicans had secured one of the two Democratic targets for defeat — Republican Bernie Moreno won in Ohio over incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

The other race Republicans feel confident they can flip is Sen. Jon Tester's seat in Montana.

NPR News Electionselection results congressional electionsenateU.S. Senate2024 ElectionsLouisiana News
