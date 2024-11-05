-
Louisiana’s lone Democratic incumbent in the U.S. House of Representatives will keep his seat after securing an outright win against four challengers on Election Day.
Louisiana’s coastal restoration fund could get a boost from offshore wind revenues.
Donald Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday.
State Sen. Jean-Paul Coussan of Lafayette will become one of Louisiana’s top utility regulators after beating out two other candidates vying for office.
KaTrina Chantelle Griffin will represent Algiers and parts of the Marigny, Bywater and French Quarter on New Orleans' school board, while the other seat up for grabs heads to a runoff.
Results of Louisiana's District 6 race between Quinten Anderson, Cleo Fields and Elbert Guillory.
It is a crucial win for the former president, who carried the state twice before.
Results of key races and ballot measures in Louisiana's 2024 November elections.
View live election results for the 2024 governor races.
Republicans have now won enough seats to control the upper chamber of Congress, with the race call for Nebraska's GOP Sen. Deb Fischer.