New Orleans hairdresser defeats heavily-endorsed school board candidate

Gabriela Biro will represent Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Upper Ninth Ward on New Orleans’ school board.

The hairdresser and activist beat Eric “Doc” Jones with 55% of the vote in Saturday’s runoff.

Jones was heavily endorsed, but faced scrutiny in recent weeks after multiple news outlets flagged inconsistencies in his resume. Biro, who is new to politics, had the backing of the local teachers union.

Biro said she became interested in running for office after giving birth to her son in 2022.

“That really was a galvanizing force for me, that I really needed to make change in my community,” she said in an interview before the runoff. “Our village has been sold out to corporations, and I want to fight that.”

Biro supports the school board’s decision to run a school directly this year, bringing an end to the city’s all-charter system.

She said as a hairstylist, her clients often vent to her about the city’s education system. They feel let down by school leaders who are accountable to non-elected charter boards and not parents, she said.

“Their children's needs are not being met,” Biro said. “If they have things like special needs, an IEP, the schools are not honoring those.”

She supports the district running more schools so that parents have more options.

“I think a hybrid system is something that is realistic.”