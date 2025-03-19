© 2025 WWNO
States sense opportunity to hire laid-off federal workers

By Tom Riese
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:32 AM CDT

With the Trump administration trying to lay off tens of thousands of federal workers, some Democratic governors are sensing an opportunity to hire them in state positions.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Tom Riese

