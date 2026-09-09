U.S. military destroys 5 Iranian oil tankers. And, the Smithsonian head resigns

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U.S. Central Command announced that it destroyed five Iranian oil carriers in the Gulf of Oman and near Iran's Kharg Island yesterday. In retaliation, Iran targeted U.S. troops stationed at an air base in Jordan. Since Saturday, the U.S. has struck eight Iranian crude tankers as part of its efforts to weaken Iran's economic lifeline. Turmoil from this war has pushed Brent crude oil prices back above $100 a barrel today.

Scott Olson / Getty Images / Getty Images An aerial view shows the sprawling BP refinery on Sept. 8, 2026, in Whiting, Indiana.

🎧 The U.S.' strategy in the region is unclear, as there's little discussion around the future of U.S. military presence there, NPR's Aya Batrawy tells Up First. Reducing troop levels could signal weakness to Iran and adversaries like Russia and China. Gulf states initially established U.S. bases as a deterrent, but they have instead been targeted by Iran, prompting Arab allies to seek stronger defense ties with other countries. The Pentagon has not disclosed the extent of damage to U.S. bases, and the Trump administration urged satellite companies to censor images over the Gulf, according to Batrawy.

The United Kingdom announced a ban on imports from Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, accusing Israeli settlers of being "terrorists" who engage in "ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians. The move aims to pressure Israel over settlement expansion, which the U.K. argues undermines the two-state solution. Canada and France have also imposed sanctions, intensifying international pressure on Israel. Israel retaliated quickly with the announcement of the closure of the British consulate in East Jerusalem.

🎧 The ban is unlikely to significantly affect Israel's economy because most exports from the West Bank consist of agricultural products, and Israel's total agricultural exports to the U.K. are low, according to NPR's Carrie Kahn. If the entire European Union, which is Israel's top trading partner, joins in imposing sanctions, it could have severe consequences, according to Eran Yashiv, an economist at Tel Aviv University. Suleiman Dawabsha, the chairman of the Palestinian village of Duma, tells Kahn that the decisions hold substantial meaning for the Palestinians in the West Bank, yet he doubts that Israel will make any changes because the government there doesn't respect international law.

Smithsonian Institution head Lonnie G. Bunch announced yesterday that he would step down from his role at the end of the year. Bunch has spent nearly four decades with the organization, rising through the ranks starting as a curator before taking over the top position in 2019 and making history as the first African American and the first historian to lead the Smithsonian. His retirement announcement comes after more than a year of criticism from President Trump about the Smithsonian. In August 2025, the president called for a comprehensive internal review of eight Smithsonian museums and directed them to "celebrate American exceptionalism." In July 2026, the Trump administration accused the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History of "extreme political activism."

🎧 Bunch has denied any insinuation that his departure was influenced by pressure from Trump, NPR's Andrew Limbong says. Trump and his administration have attempted to showcase the Smithsonian as a group of radical activists. Bunch said that one of his goals in the head role was to encourage Americans to embrace ambiguity and recognize that America is a complicated, multifaceted nation. During his time as the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, he dedicated more than a decade to developing the museum's collection. Limbong says that the museum will be part of his lasting legacy.

Living better

Hanna Barczyk for NPR /

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Copper peptides, known as GHK-Copper or simply GHK-Cu, are one of the latest social media skin care hacks. People have gone from smearing the compound on their faces to using injections, in hopes of achieving firmer, wrinkle-free skin and other anti-aging benefits. GHK-Cu isn't an approved drug, but there is considerable scientific research behind it. No published human studies show that injectable forms of the peptides are safe and effective. The risks are compounded by the fact that many people source these injectables from a grey market of online sellers. Here's what we know about the substance:

💉 GHK-Cu has been found to stimulate collagen production, promote the growth of new blood vessels, and have anti-inflammatory effects, but these findings are generally from small trials using it as a serum or cream.

💉 GHK-Cu is a naturally occurring molecule, making it challenging for drug companies to patent it without developing a unique version and conducting human trials.

💉 Dermatologists are advising patients to refrain from injecting the substance, as the risks include overloading the body with excessive copper or triggering a dangerous immune reaction.

Picture show

DeSean McClinton-Holland / Ann M. Martin, at her home in New York state. She is the author and creator of the Baby-Sitters Club series, which turns 40 this year, as well as numerous award-winning standalone novels.

The Baby-Sitters Club series has influenced generations of readers for four decades. Author Ann M. Martin created characters like Claudia, one of the first Asian-American characters in mainstream culture, and Stacey, who lives with diabetes. The two are part of the original four babysitters, along with Kristy and Mary Anne. Over the years, Martin has introduced more characters as the series about a group of middle schoolers starting a babysitting business has grown. She has written more than 100 books. To celebrate the series' 40 years of defining childhoods, NPR sat down with Martin. See photos of what it's like inside her world, and read about how much life has changed since the series began.

3 things to know before you go

Scott Olson/Getty Images / A poster calling on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to get out of the community hangs on a door in the Little Village neighborhood on January 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

A new study shows that the immigration crackdowns that began in early 2025 caused widespread fear and isolation, resulting in a $1.26 billion loss for local businesses in Chicago. The invasive yellow-legged hornet is posing a serious threat to beehives in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. First spotted in Savannah, Ga., in 2023, these hornets are costly and challenging to eradicate. (via South Carolina Public Radio) A recent report from the Treasury Department's inspector general reveals that as the IRS reduced its enforcement and collection workforce last year, the number of audits significantly declined, resulting in billions of dollars in uncollected taxes.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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