Morning news brief

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Industry leaders call for AI development to slow down to ensure safety, Trump to campaign for GOP candidates ahead of midterms, Iranian officials say a meeting with the Gulf States has been postponed.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Industry leaders call for AI development to slow down to ensure safety, Trump to campaign for GOP candidates ahead of midterms, Iranian officials say a meeting with the Gulf States has been postponed.
Copyright 2026 NPR