What's next for Senator John Fetterman?
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Adam Jentleson, former chief of staff for Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, about recent revelations about Sen. Fetterman's work performance.
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NPR's Juana Summers talks with Adam Jentleson, former chief of staff for Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, about recent revelations about Sen. Fetterman's work performance.
Copyright 2026 NPR