© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published October 22, 2026 at 3:57 AM CDT

President Trump and former President Obama are on the campaign trail for the midterms, U.S. and Israel are planning for a possible post-midterms attack on Iran, Musk says SpaceX and Tesla could merge.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info