Israelis vote in their highest numbers in decades in pivotal elections

Updated October 27, 2026 at 4:27 PM CDT

Israeli voters turned out in their highest numbers in decades in a tense national election on Tuesday to decide whether to stick with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition or change course.

Netanyahu is in a tight race with his top rival, Gadi Eisenkot, a center-right former military chief of staff, according to early exit polls after voting ended at 10 p.m. local time.

But the final tally won't likely be known until Wednesday. Even then, if no bloc wins an outright majority, it may take days or weeks to find who will be Israel's next prime minister as party leaders try to assemble a governing coalition.

Israelis consider this one of their most consequential votes in history — the first parliamentary election since the October 2023 Hamas-led attack and years of war in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East.

The exit polls didn't show a clear winner as they were broadcast on Israeli TV channels. They suggested Netanyahu's Likud Party received more votes than Eisenkot's Yashar party. But the final results will depend on the math and negotiations of broader alliances.

Opposition leaders quickly reacted to the results saying they suggested voters dealt a blow to Netanyahu's coalition.

"This is a very good outcome for Eisenkot" and his recently formed party, said Shira Efron, an expert at the Rand Corp. think tank. "The most likely scenario is that he will receive the mandate from the president to form the government," she told NPR. She said he could try to form a minority government or join an alliance with Arab politicians.

The voter turnout appeared on track to be the highest in nearly 40 years, according to election officials.

Enthusiasm was especially high among voters seeking to replace Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, with almost two decades in office across multiple tenures.

" Important is an underestimation, because it's much more than important. It's crucial," voter Naama Aaronsohn said of the election. "I'm worried. ... What's going to become of our country if there's not a major change?"

Another voter, Itamar Ariel, said there are problems in Israel but no one can replace Netanyahu. He said his choice is about security for Israel.

Netanyahu voiced alarm throughout the day, in a number of social media posts, commenting on the high number of Arab citizens of Israel who were turning up at the polls. Netanyahu urged his right-wing supporters to vote.

Nur Abu Na, a 30-year-old nurse, called Netanyahu's government racist against Arab citizens and said she believes it's important for the her Arab community to vote. There are two predominantly Arab parties in the elections.

"This government it's not good for us and ... not good for anyone," she said.

President Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu. After going to war together against Iran, in June 2025 and again this February, the two leaders plan to launch major attacks against Iran after the Israeli and U.S. midterm elections.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Daniel Estrin reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Ruth Sherlock reported from Jerusalem. Samantha Balaban, Itay Stern, Shir David and Alon Avital contributed reporting in Israel.

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