AI shares sink after blue wave
Shares sank, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping over 5%, as investors reacted with fear that a Democratic Congress -- and states across the country -- would crack down on AI data centers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Shares sank, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping over 5%, as investors reacted with fear that a Democratic Congress -- and states across the country -- would crack down on AI data centers.
Copyright 2026 NPR