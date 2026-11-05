What comes next for healthcare affordability?

Voters made it loud and clear that healthcare was one of their top priorities this midterm election. Romero Turner of Kirkland, Washington, can appreciate why, as he juggles the cost of his own cancer remission.

He joins Scott Tong to share his story and two experts weigh in on solutions going forward in a divided government.

Tong also talks with Dr. Ezekiel Emmanuel, an oncologist and bioethicist who advised under former President Barack Obama’s administration. Plus, Brian Blase is an economist and the founder of a think tank called the Paragon Health Institute. He formerly advised the Trump administration on health policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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