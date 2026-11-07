Deb Haaland's New Mexico challenge
Deb Haaland is the first Native American governor of New Mexico. She faces big expectations and challenges, but also opportunities in a deep blue state with abundant petroleum revenue.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Deb Haaland is the first Native American governor of New Mexico. She faces big expectations and challenges, but also opportunities in a deep blue state with abundant petroleum revenue.
Copyright 2026 NPR