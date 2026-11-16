Affordability was a key issue for midterm voters. It helped make childcare one, too

As affordability soared to the top of voters' minds going into the midterms, it helped elevate an issue that advocates say has often been on the fringes of mainstream political debate: childcare.

There were gubernatorial hopefuls who won their elections while running on promises to expand statewide childcare initiatives. New Mexico's Democratic Governor-elect Deb Haaland, for example, vowed to expand the state's first-of-its-kind universal childcare program. Some incoming members of Congress stressed the need for affordable childcare on the stump, such as South Carolina Democrat Annie Andrews , who is also set to become the first pediatrician to serve in the Senate.

It wasn't just politicians; voters expressed their support for childcare, too. Electorates from Baltimore to San Antonio approved ballot measures that would see their tax dollars spent on local childcare initiatives.

"This election in particular really felt different," said Julie Kashen, founder and principal of the initiative Women's Economic Futures. "This felt like a real momentum moment for childcare as an election issue."

Childcare costs have surged in recent years, with the average annual cost topping $13,000 last year, according to the group Child Care Aware of America. It's putting a major financial burden on American families. A poll released by the First Five Years Fund in July found that 38% of parents who paid for childcare listed it as one of their top two financial concerns, behind only housing and groceries.

During the latest election cycle, politicians responded. Three quarters of gubernatorial candidates in the midterms offered policy proposals or took positions on childcare, including both Democrats and Republicans, according to data compiled by the Bank Street College of Education. The Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy PAC, which advocates for more affordable caregiving policies, said it spent more than $40 million in competitive races across the country.

Melissa Boteach, chief policy officer of the nonprofit Zero to Three, which advocates for young children and their families, said more people have come to see childcare as not just a personal family struggle but also a systemic social concern. "Twenty years ago, this was more of an outside, on-the-margins issue," she said. "People have realized that this is a collective problem and that only collective action will solve it."

Kashen noted that the U.S. government has made major national investments in childcare before, such as in World War II and again during the COVID pandemic , when lockdowns sent the childcare sector into disarray . That recent disruption plus continued political organizing had helped boost the issue in the public consciousness, she added.

"What we're seeing now is the momentum over those years," Kashen said.

How childcare issues fared in the midterms

That shifting public understanding of childcare was borne out in cities and towns across the U.S. in recent months. In Washington, D.C., where childcare had long been a part of the political conversation, "the election took it to the next level," said Ruqiyyah Anbar-Shaheen, director of early childhood systems at DC Action, an advocacy organization focused on kids and families.

D.C. Democratic Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George ran on a promise to cap childcare costs at 7% of household income and support the Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund, a municipal program intended to raise the pay of childcare workers that has been the target of proposed funding cuts .

"It's the first time we've seen childcare elevated to that level in a very long time in D.C.," Anbar-Shaheen said.

Childcare came up in competitive Congressional races, too. In Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, both incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and his Democratic challenger Bob Harvie talked about the need to make childcare more affordable. Fitzpatrick had co-sponsored a number of childcare bills during his five terms in Congress, including the recent Child Care Modernization Act, but ultimately lost the race.

In Georgia, Democratic Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms campaigned on a promise to fulfill the state's universal pre-K goal in part by allowing casino gambling. Ballot measures to fund childcare passed in Boulder County , Colo., and Marin County , Calif.

But there were also setbacks for public childcare funding. Voters in St. Louis , Mo., and Tempe , Ariz., rejected sales tax increases intended to raise additional funding for childcare. And childcare advocates say a successful statewide property tax cut in Florida, which is expected to drain local government revenues, will harm programs that support children and families.

Reversing 'attacks' on childcare

Zero to Three's Boteach said she expects the new Democratic majority in Congress to push back on what she called "an attack and a retrenchment on child care" from the Trump administration over the past two years, including an overhaul of Head Start that advocates say will weaken the program and attempts to freeze childcare funding to certain states.

Speaking earlier this year about the changes to Head Start, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, who is expected to be the next majority leader, said Democrats would "turn this ship around" if they won back the majority in Congress.

"This incoming class is definitely going to put the brakes on that," Boteach said, "and to really be doing a lot more oversight and a lot more pushing of a narrative of why we need greater investments in child care and early education."

Democrats say they'll also pursue new childcare policies, with a particular emphasis on affordability. (Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said childcare will be one of the party's top five priorities come January.) For example, several incoming Democrats have said they want to expand the Child Tax Credit, which helps families with children lower their tax bills.

It's unclear whether those proposals would have the support of President Trump, who has said he wants to work with Democrats but also that he's willing to veto legislation they send to his desk over the next two years.

"They have not been childcare champions to date," Kashen said of the Trump administration. "That being said, in the past, President Trump has talked about childcare, especially when [his daughter] Ivanka was in the White House back in the day, so I think there's lots of possibilities."



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