I want to tell you about the time I saw Bigfoot. I want to tell you about sitting in the rain on a city street in a muscle car and prepping to rob a bank while lightning split the sky between high-rise condo towers in the distance and the drum fill from In The Air Tonight played on the radio. I want to tell you about gunfights and fistfights, the perfect satire of radio commercials and how the sunrise looks over Ocean Beach. But more than any of that, I want to tell you about the time an alligator bit my mom.

It happened in the backyard of an abandoned house with a rotting inground pool. My mom, Mia Caminos (mother of Lucia Caminos, one of the two leads in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI, probably the most highly anticipated video game sequel of all time), was thrilled by the pool. Standing there, amid the artfully rendered weeds and trash, she spread her arms and told me to use my imagination, to see her vision for this ruin of a house with its upmarket water feature, in a scabby neighborhood on the outskirts of Vice City. She speaks in tones of increasingly frantic desperation because she has already put money down on this house, sight unseen. All of her money, actually, in hopes of flipping it and selling it fast to keep her startup real estate business afloat.

Rockstar Games / Lucia begins her epic as a petty criminal.

The pool is still half full of water. There's a dirty, sodden mattress floating in it. And as if this is the main thing standing between her and success, Mia is fixated on getting it out of the pool.

Help me, Lucia, she says.

And, dutifully, I do. Playing as Lucia, I grab hold, mash buttons, help my mom drag away the wet, heavy, stinking mattress. And just as we get it up and over the lip of the pool that's going to be the thing that makes this wreck of a house suddenly desirable – that's when the alligator lunges out of the murky water, grabs my mom by the arm and tries to drag her back in.

This is a story about folly, fixation, unrealistic expectations of success at the ass-end of late capitalism, and the vicious, whip-crack cruelty of predators who lie in wait for anyone trying to improve a terrible situation.

But then I shoot the alligator in the head before it can eat my mom. Because this is also a story about violence, and how sometimes (maybe all the times), the loud, cathartic rip of gunfire is the only solution left for people who have already lost so much and can't bear to see one more thing taken from them.

It's a story about my mom and an alligator, sure.

It is also the story of GTA6

Rockstar Games / Grand Theft Auto VI returns to Vice City and its Florida-inspired environs.

But let's back up a little. For anyone who has somehow missed the shrieking, neon-and-swamp-water marketing onslaught over the past several days, weeks, months and years, Grand Theft Auto VI is the newest release from Rockstar Games. It is a Bonnie and Clyde love story, a knife-edged satire of modern American culture and politics, an unapologetic murder simulator, a love letter to 50 years of crime movies, and a thoughtful, emotional meditation on the sacrifices, small and large, that we make for family. A massive open world game set in the fictional state of Leonida (based on the very real state of Florida), it represents a return to a location that Rockstar hasn't visited in-depth since its 2002 release of GTA: Vice City, and is the first new game in the franchise since GTA5 launched in 2013. According to estimates, it already earned over $1.5 billion in pre-sales and will likely make a total of $3 to $5 billion in its first week , which could make it the largest single entertainment product launch ever.

Fans have been waiting years for it. They have created libraries worth of lore and theories and dissected trailers frame-by-frame. To discount the overheated environment into which this singular work of art is being released would be doing a disservice both to it and the legions of salivating prognosticators who have made guessing the number of bird species included in-game , or speculating on the square mileage of its map, their entire personalities.

Rockstar Games / While Vice City remains the game's hub, most of its map is actually rural or wild.

Now, though, they know it all. We all do. We know that GTA6 is expansive, covering everything from the Keys (where the game starts) to the hilly, forested north, with Vice City in all its grimy, pastel-colored splendor at the beating heart of it. It is a playground, equal parts gorgeous and maniacal, and in all that space the developers have given us a thousand different things to do. You can rob a bank or take a bike ride, go fishing, hunt trophy animals, visit strip clubs, rob random civilians, street race, fly drones, eat a sandwich, work out, manage your family savings account, jump a sports car off the top of a building, steal a plane, punch out a convenience store clerk, fight a bear or, yes, just wander out toward the horizon and study the birds. And while some of that is fun and all of it is diverting (at least for a little while), none of it is the ostensible point. The game-y part of the game — the hundred extras and time-wasters that players have come to expect from open-world projects in general, and GTA specifically — is not what makes it matter.

What matters is Mia and the alligator, Lucia and the gun. It's the multi-pronged, exquisitely balanced narrative about poverty and rigged systems that makes it hard to turn away from GTA while you're playing and impossible not to think about when you're away.

Rockstar Games / Jason and his pal, Cal, shoot pool.

Lucia is an ex-con, a car thief and a small-time criminal who got caught trying to rob a payday loan joint and starts the game in jail. Her partner, Jason Duval, is a veteran, dishonorably discharged, now making a living flying loads for a local coke dealer down in the Keys and living rent-free in one of his properties. Jason skims a little on the coke deals, wears flip-flops and drinks beer in the sun, and goes fishing with his best friend Cal (played with genius-level goofy, drunken paranoia and dopey bravado by Bobby Moynihan). Jason and Lucia have a kid, Tomás, who is currently living with Lucia's family, and every plan they have is about getting right by the law, making a few bucks and grabbing a chance at finally being a family.

Only there are complications — surprisingly banal ones at first (like not being able to open a checking account because of their bad credit) — that slowly ramp up into huge ones across 60-odd hours of main story gameplay that see Jason and Lucia (both of whom are playable characters) graduate from knocking over liquor stores in a beat-up El Camino, to pulling off elaborate heists in the middle of Vice City which will have you dangling from a net suspended from a cargo helicopter hauling 200 tons of cocaine. It goes from Badlands to Die Hard with the speed of a muscle car, all bright chrome and barking straight pipes. From True Romance to Heat like that's just the natural arc of any American love story.

And what's remarkable about the whole bloody delight is that it remains, until its final operatic moments, so surprisingly grounded. This is a somewhat more mature GTA than its predecessors, trading aliens, cannibal cultists and whacked-out drug trips for wellness influencers, local politics and the music industry. Jason and Lucia's relationship is the superstructure around which the entire narrative is built, and it's a dynamic thing that must be maintained in a dozen little ways — making coffee in the morning, opening doors for each other, date nights (even if that means robbing a jewelry store together), or holding hands as you walk toward yet another betrayal by someone you thought you could trust. You can switch freely between them, or just call the other one to come drive the getaway car. Let their relationship dwindle and the narrative shifts, flattens. But when they're together, the two of them talk and talk: In bed, in the car, by the pool. They reveal pieces of themselves in quiet moments, joke, tease, flirt, make plans for a future that always seems right around the next corner. And you love them for it. You can't help but love them for it, and root for them, and want good things for them, because they're just two hard-luck kids trying to do right in a world where "right" sometimes means petting a dog or helping a farmer spray manure all over his boss's house, and sometimes means stealing $10 million from South American drug lords.

Rockstar Games / The couple that robs together, stays together. That's the hope, anyway.

In so many ways GTA6 is an example of inspired synthesis. Rockstar made a killing with the sunlit beauty and craziness of GTA5 more than a decade ago, a game built on deconstructing Hollywood myths and male friendships. Then it made art with a slow-burn meditation on loyalty, death and obsolescence in Red Dead Redemption 2 . And this? It is the middle path charted between those two bright stars. It has seriousness and weight and something to say. And also, you accidentally end up starring in a porno movie. Through mechanical tweaks and narrative railroading, the game trades abject chaos for consequences that force you to actually live in its world rather than just murder your way through it, but then makes the dullest, most quotidian chores (like going grocery shopping or answering your mom's texts) feel like a long, slow breath taken between gasping moments of panic.

Yes, you have to sleep. Yes, you have to eat. Yes, you have to work out and put gas in the (stolen) car. But after a while, I found myself actually wanting to do those things because doing them felt like roleplaying; like added opportunities to fully exist within the fiction of Jason or Lucia's world. And in what will no doubt enrage a million over-testosteroned 15-year-olds who want nothing more out of GTA6 than a shinier, brighter, higher-resolution playground in which to jack a Lambo and mow down pedestrians, certain mechanical adjustments in the game (like cars that exist without the tools immediately available to steal them, or how you no longer carry every gun you've ever touched, but store them in the trunk of your ride) have made it harder to jump right in and create mayhem from hour one.

Plus, the police response has been overhauled. Commit brazen crimes and cameras will capture your appearance. Witnesses will describe your clothes or getaway car. Wanted levels now measure not just the size of the armed response, but its sophistication, so speed and stealth become vital. Do a job cleanly, destroy the evidence, get out fast without tripping alarms or blowing stuff up and you're golden. Go loud and cops will search whole regions for you, using helicopters and canine units. They'll hunt you until you change your appearance, swap cars, or simply flee.

Rockstar Games / Do your best to evade or overcome the police in GTA6.

To call the game a masterpiece seems like a cheap, throwaway declaration because after years of development and hundreds of millions of dollars spent, a masterpiece feels… expected, right? Like if it wasn't a masterpiece, that would feel somehow personally insulting. Like they just didn't try hard enough. But the truth is, these things can go wrong so easily. They are enormous, unwieldy, lumbering projects that can fall apart for any number of reasons — and do all the time.

But this one didn't. There is a gloss on it that feels like love. A polish so fine that if you're not looking for it, you might not even notice the way the palm fronds move in the wind when there's weather coming in, or the light on the edge of a storm; how Lucia hangs her head out of a convertible when Jason is driving, or the way the sound of your tires changes depending on whether you're cruising on macadam or blacktop. Does it drag a little in the third act? Sure. Are there NPC glitches, targeting hang-ups and moments where you have to stop to puzzle out exactly who is betraying whom and how they're all connected? Absolutely. But at almost any point, you can walk away from the narrative for a while, call your better half, hop in your car and just drive. Everywhere you go, Leonida is alive around you in a way that no game has ever been before. There are a million stories here just waiting to be discovered or created. Pick one. See where it leads you.

But remember Mia and the alligator. Because at its core, GTA6 will always be a story about predators and prey. And no matter where you go or how powerful you think you are, you can never, ever be sure which one you are.

Jason Sheehan knows stuff about food, video games, books and Star Blazers. He's the restaurant critic at Philadelphia magazine, but when no one is looking, he spends his time writing books about giant robots and ray guns. Children of the Flying City is his latest book.

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