Another day of survival for a family in Ukraine
On the outskirts of Kyiv, one family prepares for the fifth winter of war against Russia -- stockpiling food and fuel and trying to maintain as much a sense of normalcy as possible.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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On the outskirts of Kyiv, one family prepares for the fifth winter of war against Russia -- stockpiling food and fuel and trying to maintain as much a sense of normalcy as possible.
Copyright 2026 NPR