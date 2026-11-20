Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on Trump's summit with Xi and Putin
President Trump has returned from his trip to Asia, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Michael McFaul, a Stanford University professor and former U.S. ambassador to Russia, about Trump’s remarks on the trip and the trilateral meeting. McFaul is the author of “Autocrats vs. Democrats: China, Russia, America and the New Global Disorder.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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