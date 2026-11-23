Updated November 23, 2026 at 1:02 PM CST

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Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO of the world's largest chipmaker on Monday, sending the company's stock soaring as President Trump claimed credit for brokering his close ally's return.

It was a stunning reversal of fortune for Huang. He resigned less than two weeks ago, following news reports of extramarital affairs, including with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of being a Chinese spy.

In a statement put out just before the market opened, Nvidia said its board voted unanimously in favor of bringing back Huang after a series of conversations and meetings, as well as input from people at "senior levels" of the U.S. government. "Based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk," the board said.

Nvidia's stock price shot up more than 30% on Monday, helping buoy stock indexes after last week's losses, which were driven by the tech sector.

Trump endorsed the board's move, calling it the "correct and proper decision" in a social media post. He said Huang's leadership was needed "in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."

The president had repeatedly urged Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang as CEO in public comments and on social media. In a lengthy interview with CNBC Monday morning, Trump claimed his influence helped Huang get his job back.

"I don't want to say, but basically I was represented at the board," the president said, in response to a question about a report in Semafor that he had called directly into the NVIDIA board meeting.

"I spoke to them. Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them," Trump told CNBC. "And I must tell you, it was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago."

He later added: "When the stock starts dropping forty, fifty percent, it was a lot easier for me to do it yesterday than it would have been."

Huang stepped down amid a growing scandal

Nvidia, which Huang co-founded and has run for the past 33 years, dominates the market for the chips used to train and run artificial intelligence. Trump and Huang have grown close during the president's second term in office, with Huang becoming one of the most influential business leaders with the president's ear on AI policy. He has successfully lobbied the U.S. government to allow chipmakers to sell some chips to China, although Nvidia's most advanced chips are subject to export controls.

Huang resigned from Nvidia on Nov. 12 after news reports that he had affairs with multiple women, including an Nvidia executive who reported to him. But the most explosive allegation was that he'd engaged in a relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that was buying Nvidia chips, whom U.S. officials believed had ties to Chinese intelligence.

The Justice Department has said it is conducting a criminal investigation of Megaspeed for potential chip smuggling. In a statement sent to NPR on Nov. 15, Megaspeed said it "conducts legitimate and lawful business," and that Alice Huang left the company in 2025, but that it is conducting an internal investigation.

Nvidia's board said as recently as Nov. 17 that it did not intend to reinstate Huang, though Huang publicly said he would return if the board allowed it. On Monday, board chair Harvey Jones said in a statement: "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."

The board said on Monday its turnaround followed a series of meetings with Huang that left them satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead" the company. It said its investigation into Huang and the allegations he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort continues and that Huang is "committed to cooperating with it."

"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said in a statement on Monday. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

Trump dismisses national security concerns

On Monday, Trump said that the government has "no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security," and that Attorney General Todd Blanche says the U.S. "does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

Last week Nvidia's board said it had formed a committee to oversee the company's national security policies, compliance with U.S. export controls, and risk management of global trade.

Huang is expected to testify before congressional committees next week.

To explain why it was so important that Huang remain at Nvidia's helm, Trump told CNBC he feared China attempting to bring his expertise to their country.

"I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, 'Hey, how would you like to come to China?' He's got a little blood in him, you know. He's got a little blood there. 'How would you like to come to China and head up Huawei, okay, and head up one of our companies?'" Trump said. "And you know what? If Jensen was angry enough, if he was treated badly, maybe he could do that."

When CNBC asked Trump if he wasn't worried after he was alerted that Huang was in a relationship with a potential spy, Trump demurred, saying, "I won't get into it."

Following the CNBC interview, Trump celebrated Huang's reinstatement on Truth Social by posting a doctored image invoking a famous photo of the president after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. In the posted image, Huang is in President Trump's place with blood spattered on his face, raising his fist — holding a red bra — as an Nvidia flag waves in the background.



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