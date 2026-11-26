The holiday season is a time for gratitude: to friends and family, but also to the service workers we depend on. But with tight budgets, many wonder whether it’s OK to tip a little less, or to show our thanks in other ways, including sending cards, giving gifts, or baking cookies.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan checks in with Lizzie Post — author and co-director of the Emily Post Institute and the great-great-granddaughter of etiquette queen, Emily Post — on when, who, and how much to tip. Post also weighs in on when a homemade cake or a card will be just as appreciated.

Post reminds listeners that there’s always a way to thank those we depend on without breaking our budgets.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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