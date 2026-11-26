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Today's top stories

Severe storms sweeping across the nation threaten to cause widespread travel delays today, as millions of people gather with their loved ones. New York City officials announced that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday due to the threat of powerful wind gusts that could reach up to 60 mph. This year marked the 100th procession, and the first time the iconic event is being postponed.

Adam Gray / Getty Images Workers inflate the Spider-Man balloon during Macy's Balloon Inflation 2026 on November 25, 2026 in New York City. Macy's plans to celebrate its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade with a record 100 inflatables, but forecasted high winds are threatening to ground the giant balloons.

🎧 Something is happening across almost every part of the country right now, NPR's Kat Lonsdorf tells Up First. Extreme high tides are affecting the West Coast, snow is expected in parts of the Midwest, and in the South and Southeast, a major storm is advancing up the East Coast. Meteorologist Richard Bann with the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center tells Lonsdorf the East Coast storm is the primary concern. Bann says the storm will become better organized throughout the day, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that could lead to coastal flooding. The good news: Forecasters expect the East Coast's major storm to move on, mostly wrapping up by Saturday, Lonsdorf says.

The Trump administration has proposed new tariffs targeting goods from 14 major U.S. trading partners, including China, Japan and the European Union. Administration officials argue the measures counter unfair foreign trade practices, though critics question their ultimate effectiveness. Proposed rates may reach 40% on Chinese imports, 35% on Vietnamese goods, and 20-25% on products from other targeted nations. Additional tariffs on Brazilian sugar and aircraft are also being suggested.

🎧 U.S. Trade Ambassador Jamieson Greer said that new tariffs could take effect within a couple of months. For each country, the White House has listed a "proposed" rate and a "deal" rate, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben says. For example, if talks with China progress positively, they may receive a deal rate of 20%, which is different from its proposed rate of 40%. Although the Supreme Court overturned President Trump's previous tariffs, the new ones fall under Section 301, a law meant to counter unfair trade practices. The administration says these countries exhibit "structural excess capacity" in various manufactured goods, a situation caused by policies that lead to overproduction, which can distort the global market.

Federal scientists are testing the air, soil and water in Eastern Iowa for lead contamination after the U.S. Army detonated thousands of pounds of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown yesterday. Officials said the controlled explosion was the only safe way to dispose of the bomb-making compound.

🎧 Eliza Billingham of NPR network station Iowa Public Radio says the major concern is the potential release of lead into the air from the explosion. She adds that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tested the area since the detonation and hasn't found lead in the air. The EPA has deployed around 300 people to sample the air, ground and nearby water. Lead is a neurotoxin that especially endangers children and pregnant people because it can impede childhood development. After a week and a half of delays and inconsistent communication from the Army, residents have grown hesitant about the Army and the EPA's initial findings, Billingham says. Residents want independent monitoring and the University of Iowa and the University of Illinois are conducting regional sampling. Results are expected in a few days and should show if their measurements align with the EPA's data, Billingham says.

A federal judge has blocked Trump from challenging the ABC television network's broadcast licenses. U.S. District Court Judge Loren AliKhan ruled that the president retaliating against satire and commentary he dislikes is unconstitutional. AliKhan issued the preliminary injunction yesterday and dismissed the administration's request to throw out ABC and Disney's lawsuit challenging the review of the local license. Licenses typically last eight years and are rarely revoked. AliKhan's decision drew heavily on Trump's public statements and social media posts against ABC and Disney, as well as comments from Brendan Carr, the president's pick for chair of the Federal Communications Commission.

Life advice

J Studios / Getty Images Our brains are wired to seek out newness, and the retail industry is set up to keep us coming back for more as quickly as possible.

Holiday shopping season is in full swing. Before you spend, consider if you actually need what's in your cart. Sales are exciting because our brains are wired to seek newness. Retailers capitalize on that urge. To escape the cycle of constantly wanting more, shop intentionally and appreciate what you already own, says Eric Athas, author of Saying No to New. He shares his insights on breaking this cycle and finding joy in your current possessions with Life Kit.

🛒 Delete the app or remove your credit card info if you have one-click checkout with a company.

🛒 Add an item to your online shopping cart and leave it for 24 hours. Research shows that delaying a purchase decreases your interest in it.

🛒 Make intentional choices. Don't reject all new things. After you understand this, you can learn to say no to the wrong items and yes to the right ones.

🛒 Revisiting old things can provide you with untapped enjoyment in them, research has found. You can apply this by rereading a book or by traveling to a city you have visited before.

For more guidance on how to reclaim joy without seeking newness, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Andrea Starr /

Apple farmers across the Pacific Northwest are ripping out thousands of acres of orchards and grinding trees into mulch because growing the fruit no longer pays. Many say they're being crushed by soaring labor and equipment costs and international tariffs. Even multigenerational growers are leaving land unused rather than hemorrhaging money. Thousands of acres of fruit have been left to rot unpicked on branches, pushing some well-established farms into bankruptcy. Federal farm relief has also largely failed to reach specialty-crop growers. Take a look at photos and videos of affected farms, and read more about how the region that supplies the majority of the U.S.' fresh apples is handling the challenge.

3 things to know before you go

Emilee Chinn / Getty Images Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after their 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 22, 2026, in Philadelphia.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he claimed in an interview that the team's head coach sleeps in meetings. The Ariston Cafe opened in 1924 along Illinois's Route 66, serving classic American diner fare. The National Register landmark attracts international travelers and hosts local milestones, from wedding proposals to 65th anniversaries. In this week's Far-Flung Postcards, NPR's Emily Feng brings readers views of the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. She was able to see it during a camping trip at altitude.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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