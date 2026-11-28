NEW YORK — When New York officials postponed the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, hundreds of student musicians participating in the event were left with a problem: how to pay for two extra days in the most expensive city in America. Within roughly 48 hours, donors had answered with more than a million dollars.

Citing safety concerns during a powerful storm system that hit the city on Thursday, city officials, the NYPD and Macy's announced that the parade would not go on as planned. It was rescheduled for Saturday, the first postponement in the event's century-long history.

For the marching bands, many with hundreds of members, that meant a financial scramble: lodging for a couple more nights, meals, and transportation. The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band was among the seven bands that had to withdraw, and individual performers elsewhere also dropped out because they could not change their plans on short notice.

Donors step up

The groups that stayed turned to public fundraising.

The University of Illinois' band, named the Marching Illini, due to make only their second appearance in the parade, announced Thursday that they needed $175,000 to cover the unexpected costs of keeping their 410 student performers in the city.

By Friday, the band confirmed it had hit that goal, and ended up receiving over $350,000.

Other bands raised even more. Pearland High School's marching band from Texas told CBS News that it had collected about $350,000 to keep its roughly 500 members in New York.

According to a New York Post report, four bands - Pearland High, the Hawaii All-State Marching Band, Tennessee-based Dobyns-Bennett High School and the James F. Byrnes Rebel Regiment from South Carolina raised a total of $1.2 million to stay for the parade.

Some bands also received an unexpected boost from airlines. In a statement to NPR, Bradford Yamamoto, the executive director of Nā Koa Aliʻi Hawaiʻi All-State Marching Band said: "we met our goal and because of the support of our community and the help of companies like Alaska/Hawaiian Airlines, the Macy's Foundation, and American Savings Bank. But, it was really the grassroots support of everyday people donating on an average of $65. This immense effort by everyone ensured we could stay, march, and get home."

There were even special accommodations offered to the Hawaiian band: a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines told NPR that "Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines have adjusted operations by adding a Saturday evening Alaska Airlines flight from New York (JFK) to Seattle (SEA) to bring back to Hawai'i over 200 members and supporters of the Nā Koa Aliʻi Hawaiʻi All-State Marching Band."

On Thursday the powerful Nor'easter that led to the parade's postponement knocked out power in hundreds of thousands of households in the northeast. On a cloudy and cool Saturday morning, the parade traveled through Manhattan, from the Upper West Side to Macy's flagship Herald Square store, featuring a record 100 inflatables, including new balloons such as Bluey from the animated children's TV series, Hello Kitty, and Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, a wizard version of Mickey Mouse.

Despite the last-minute scramble, seven marching bands from schools across the country were able to perform, according to the lineup on the Macy's event website.

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