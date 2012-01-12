Le Show
Sundays at 8 p.m.
Part-time New Orleans resident Harry Shearer hosts a look at the worlds of media, politics, cyberspace, sports and show business while providing an eclectic array of music along the way.
Latest Episodes
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On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Smart World, Cold as ICE, News of the Olympic Movement, News of A.I., The Apologies of the Week, and News of Musk Love. He also considers how often Donald Trump projects his own underhanded behavior onto others, and discusses the merge between Warner Bros. and Paramount.
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On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of A.I., News of Smart World, Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of the Warm, News of Musk Love, Cold as ICE, News of Microplastics, and The Apology of the Week. He also considers journalist Julie K. Brown & The Epstein Files, looks into the link between insecticides and sperm count, and turns to Ralph The Talking Computer’s offspring for help sorting out big feelings.
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On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of the Olympic Movement, News of A.I., News of the Godly, and the Apologies of the Week. He also goes Down the Memory Hole, discusses Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and considers a new viral trend called “Nixonmaxxing.”
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On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like Bomb Iran, News of A.I., Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of the Atom, and The Apology of the Week. He also speaks with Dr. Stephanie Kelton, professor of economics and public policy at Stony Brook University and debuts a new feature, The Disclaimer of the Week.
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On this week's edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like It’s Miller Time, News of Musk Love, News of A.I., News from the Land of 4,000 Princes, News of the Olympic Movement, News of the Warm, The Side Effects of the Week, Bomb Iran, News of the Godly, The Apologies of the Week, News of Forever Chemicals, and News of Forever Chemicals.
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On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Crypto-Winter, News of A.I., News of the Warm, Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of the Warm, The Side Effects of the Week, and The Apologies of the Week. He also considers electric scooters and bikes, and plays great music.
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On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of the Warm, News of the Godly, News of A.I., The Apologies of the Week, and The Side Effects of the Week. He also considers nuclear power, Donald Trump’s claims about election integrity, and plays music in tribute to Dolly Parton and Cassandra Wilson.
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On this week's edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Forever Chemicals, News of the Godly, News of the Olympic Movement, News of Microplastics, Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of A.I., The Apologies of the Week, The Side Effects of the Week, News of Crypto-Winter, and News from the Land of 4,000 Princes. He also plays great summertime music and shares more.
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On this week's edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of Forever Chemicals, News of Crypto-Winter, News of Musk Love, News of the Warm, Cold As ICE, News of Smart World, Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of A.I., The Apologies of the Week, News of the Godly, and great music.
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On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us News of Forever Chemicals, News of Crypto-Winter, News of Smart World, Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of the Olympic Movement, News of A.I., The Side Effects of the Week, The Apologies of the Week, News of the Warm, and plays great music.