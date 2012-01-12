On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like News of A.I., News of Smart World, Truth Social Audio with Donald Trump, News of the Warm, News of Musk Love, Cold as ICE, News of Microplastics, and The Apology of the Week. He also considers journalist Julie K. Brown & The Epstein Files, looks into the link between insecticides and sperm count, and turns to Ralph The Talking Computer’s offspring for help sorting out big feelings.

Listen • 56:26