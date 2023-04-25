(Plant)ation Country
Lydia Gerard of Concerned Citizens of St. John speaks out against the toxic air pollution that's been emitting in the parish for decades.
Halle Parker / WWNO
The Denka Performance Elastomer plant in Reserve, Louisiana.
Halle Parker / WWNO
An air monitoring device in Reserve.
Halle Parker / WWNO
Portrait of Concerned Citizens of St. John Executive Director Robert Taylor.
Halle Parker / WWNO
Louisiana’s “Cancer Alley” has no shortage of Black communities overburdened by pollution. But years of protest have begun to bear fruit. We travel the Mississippi River to learn what has allowed industry to flourish on its banks, see how the tide might turn in one neighborhood’s fight for clean air, and ask what’s next for a growing environmental justice movement.
Hosted by Halle Parker.
Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF.