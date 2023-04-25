© 2023 WWNO
Sea Change
Sea Change

(Plant)ation Country

By Halle Parker
Published April 25, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT
1 of 4  — DSC_1577.jpg
Lydia Gerard of Concerned Citizens of St. John speaks out against the toxic air pollution that's been emitting in the parish for decades.
Halle Parker / WWNO
2 of 4  — DSC_1613.jpg
The Denka Performance Elastomer plant in Reserve, Louisiana.
Halle Parker / WWNO
3 of 4  — DSC_1542.jpg
An air monitoring device in Reserve.
Halle Parker / WWNO
4 of 4  — DSC_1568.jpg
Portrait of Concerned Citizens of St. John Executive Director Robert Taylor.
Halle Parker / WWNO

Louisiana’s “Cancer Alley” has no shortage of Black communities overburdened by pollution. But years of protest have begun to bear fruit. We travel the Mississippi River to learn what has allowed industry to flourish on its banks, see how the tide might turn in one neighborhood’s fight for clean air, and ask what’s next for a growing environmental justice movement.

Hosted by Halle Parker.

Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF.

Tags
Sea Change LocalThe Concerned Citizens of St. JohndenkaEnvironmental Protection Agencyenvironmental justice
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at hparker@wwno.org.
