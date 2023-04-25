(Plant)ation Country

Louisiana’s “Cancer Alley” has no shortage of Black communities overburdened by pollution. But years of protest have begun to bear fruit. We travel the Mississippi River to learn what has allowed industry to flourish on its banks, see how the tide might turn in one neighborhood’s fight for clean air, and ask what’s next for a growing environmental justice movement.

Hosted by Halle Parker.

Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF.