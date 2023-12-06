The American Whale

There are only around 51 Rice’s whales left in the world. And they’re the only whale that stays in one country’s territory: they live exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico…in US waters. A uniquely American whale. This also means the responsibility to protect these whales lies with the United States, but are we protecting them?

That’s a question NPR Investigations reporter, Chiara Eisner had. With so few Rice’s whales left on the planet, she wanted to know what–if anything–is being done to prevent their extinction. Today on Sea Change, we hear the story of this shy, baleen whale who was only discovered as a new species a couple of years ago. And is already swimming in controversy.