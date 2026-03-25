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Sea Change
Sea Change

Can We Save Millions of Migrating Birds?

By Eva Tesfaye,
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:34 PM CDT
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Birds migrating at sunset. Each spring, around 2 billion birds make landfall along our coast after crossing the Gulf of Mexico.
Gary Kramer
/
USFWS
Birds migrating at sunset. Each spring, around 2 billion birds make landfall along our coast after crossing the Gulf of Mexico.

We’re in the beginning of spring bird migration here on the Gulf Coast, which means warblers, vireos, orioles, and thrushes coming through as they make their way up North. Around 2 billion birds make landfall along our coast from March to May after crossing the Gulf of Mexico. But even after the high-stakes crossing of open water, their next leg of the journey is no less perilous.

In this episode, our friends from Up From Dust tell us a story about a phenomenon threatening birds on their long flights, and we learn how we can all do our part to help them on their journeys.

CREDITS

This episode of Sea Change Live was hosted by Eva Tesfaye. Our executive producer is Carlyle Calhoun. Sound design by Kurt Kohnen, and our theme music is by Jon Batiste.

This episode was reported by Up From Dust Host Celia Llopis-Jepsen.

Sea Change is a WWNO and WRKF production. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX. Sea Change is made possible with major support from the Gulf Research Program of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. WWNO’s Coastal Desk is supported by the Walton Family Foundation, the Meraux Foundation, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Sea Change
Eva Tesfaye
Eva Tesfaye covers the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at eva@wrkf.org.
See stories by Eva Tesfaye
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Celia comes to the Kansas News Service after five years at the Topeka Capital-Journal. She brings in-depth experience covering schools and education policy in Kansas as well as news at the Statehouse. In the last year she has been diving into data reporting. At the Kansas News Service she will also be producing more radio, a medium she’s been yearning to return to since graduating from Columbia University with a master’s in journalism.
See stories by Celia Llopis-Jepsen