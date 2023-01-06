The Reading Life: Alfred Lemmon, Anne Babson

Susan Larson talks with Alfred Lemmon of the Historic New Orleans Collection about there new exhibit ‘Spanish New Orleans and the Caribbean’ and its catalog; and Anne Babson about her new poetry collection, ‘The Bunker Book.’

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week.

If your New Year’s Resolution is to read more this year, you might want to begin with the One Book One New Orleans 2023 selection, the short story collection “The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You,” by Maurice Carlos Ruffin.

The Monthly Writers’ Clinic takes place Saturday, Jan. 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public, no registration. At 9:30 a.m. Bill Loehfelm discusses– “Cultivating Suspense in Your Work,” followed by Rolf van Anders at 11 a.m. who will present “Yoga and the Power of Creativity.”

Blue Cypress Books hosts a reading with local poet, Nikki Ummel, joined by Lauren Wethers and Elizabeth Miki Brina, Monday, January 9, at 6 p.m.

Wayne Flynt discusses and signs his book, “Afternoons with Harper Lee,” Tuesday, January 10, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Anne Babson reads from and signs “The Bunker Book,” Tuesday, January 10, at 6:30 p.m. at L’Alliance Francaise, 4522 Prytania St.

The Jefferson Parish Library is partnering with the Southern Food and Beverage Museum to conduct food demonstrations once a month at both the East Bank Regional and West Bank Regional facilities. The food demonstration at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, occurs at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11. The food demonstration at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., occurs at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18. Liz Williams, president and founder of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, author of “Nana’s Creole Italian Table,” will teach participants how to make a Creole favorite – pasta sauce with squash.

And coming up later this month:

And if you’re looking for reinforcement for a writing resolution, the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival offers a daylong virtual retreat, Writer’s Resolutions, Saturday, January 14, with writers, editors and agents. Check out tennesseewilliams.net for details and registration information.

Poets Biljana Obradovic and John Gery - will read from their work Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Obradovic has a new book of poetry, “Little Disruptions.”

Mark your calendar for the BLK Book Festival, Saturday, January 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Park’s Pavilion of the Two Sisters. Featured guests include Mona Lisa Saloy, Farrah Rochon, and Alex Jennings; the event celebrates the work of more than 50 authors. Free, but pre-register at Eventbrite.