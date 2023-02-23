The Reading Life: T.R. Johnson, Karisma Price

Susan Larson talks with T.R. Johnson, whose new book is New Orleans: A Writer’s City, and poet Karisma Price, whose debut collection is I’m Always So Serious.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Shannon Kelley Atwater reads from and signs her new book, “Goodnight Pothole,” Friday, February 24, at 5 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books, and again Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Karisma Price discusses her work with Maurice Carlos Ruffin and signs “I’m Always So Serious,” Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Ken Wells reads from and signs “Swamped!,” Thursday, March 2, 2-4 p.m. at Talbot Hall, Nicholls State University, Thibodaux; Friday, March 3, at 2 p.m. at Southdown Museum Gift Shop, Houma; Saturday, March 4 at noon at Inside & Out Gift Shop, Houma; and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at Bayou Terrebonne Distillery, Houma.

Diane Marie Brown discusses and signs her debut novel, “Black Candle Women," Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

TR Johnson signs “New Orleans: A Writer’s City,” Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

And start planning your visits to upcoming festivals in March:

The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University takes place March 9-11 on the Tulane campus. There are a lot of special guests including last minute addition Bill Gates, including Carl Bernstein, Doug Brinkley, Geraldine Brooks, Maureen Dowd, Richard Ford, Eddie Glaude Jr. , Nikole Hannah- Jones, Kiese Laymon, Michael Lewis, Heather McGehee, John Meacham, Michelle Miller, Marc Morial, Imani Perry, Annette Gordon Reed, David Rubenstein, April Ryan, Clint Smith, Kara Swisher, Ali Vitale, and many more. Check out bookfest.tulane.edu for the complete schedule, and remember Saturday, March 11, is family day, with children’s authors and activities for the whole family.

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival takes place March 22-26, headquartered at the Hotel Monteleone. Guests this year include Morgan Babst, Charles Baxter, Douglas Brinkley, Rien Fertel, Stephanie Grace, Miles Harvey, Cheryl Head, Cammie McGovern, Michael Paterniti, Tom Piazza, Nathaniel Rich, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Katy Simpson Smith and many more. Check out tennesseewilliams.net for info.

That same weekend, March 24-26 -- also at the Hotel Monteleone -- is the Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival, now celebrating its 20th year. This year’s guests include Chris Belcher, Margaret Douaihy, Cheryl Head, Andrew Holleran, Felice Picano, and De’Shawn Charles Winslow. Check out sasfest.org for that complete line-up.