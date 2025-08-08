The Reading Life: James E. McWilliams

Susan’s talks with James E. McWilliams about his new book, The Life and Poetry of Frank Stanford.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Poet Chuck Perkins signs “Beautiful and Ugly, Too” Friday, August 8 at 8 p.m. at Café Istanbul.

Kristi Maxwell & Jesse DeLong will read their poems as part of the Splice Reading Series, Saturday, August 9, at 6 p.m. at the Saturn Bar.

Colleen Dulle discusses “Struck Down, Not Destroyed: Keeping Faith as a Vatican Reporter,” with Loyola University professor Lisa Collins, Tuesday, August 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Madelaine Brauner Landry discusses and signs “Caro Giovanni,” at Author Night, Tuesday, August 12, at 6 :30 p.m. at Cita Dennis Hubbell Library.

Co-authors Calvin Duncan and Sophie Cull discuss and sign their book, “The Jailhouse Lawyer,” Wednesday, August 13, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse and Puzzle Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Boxes of books, CDs, and DVDs will be sold for a set price and cannot be opened prior to purchasing; puzzles and school supplies will also be on sale.

Patrick Gibson discusses “Podcasts for Beginners and More” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 9, followed by a “One-Hour Flash Non-Fiction Writing Workshop" with Annell Lopez at 11 a.m. as part of the Saturday August Writers’ Clinic at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, in Metairie. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration.