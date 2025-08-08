© 2025 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: James E. McWilliams

By Susan Larson
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:46 PM CDT

Susan’s talks with James E. McWilliams about his new book, The Life and Poetry of Frank Stanford.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Poet Chuck Perkins signs “Beautiful and Ugly, Too” Friday, August 8 at 8 p.m. at Café Istanbul.

Kristi Maxwell & Jesse DeLong will read their poems as part of the Splice Reading Series, Saturday, August 9, at 6 p.m. at the Saturn Bar.

Colleen Dulle discusses “Struck Down, Not Destroyed: Keeping Faith as a Vatican Reporter,” with Loyola University professor Lisa Collins, Tuesday, August 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Madelaine Brauner Landry discusses and signs “Caro Giovanni,” at Author Night, Tuesday, August 12, at 6 :30 p.m. at Cita Dennis Hubbell Library.

Co-authors Calvin Duncan and Sophie Cull discuss and sign their book, “The Jailhouse Lawyer,” Wednesday, August 13, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse and Puzzle Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Boxes of books, CDs, and DVDs will be sold for a set price and cannot be opened prior to purchasing; puzzles and school supplies will also be on sale.

Patrick Gibson discusses “Podcasts for Beginners and More” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 9, followed by a “One-Hour Flash Non-Fiction Writing Workshop" with Annell Lopez at 11 a.m. as part of the Saturday August Writers’ Clinic at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, in Metairie. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
