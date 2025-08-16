© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell indicted after long corruption probe
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Addie Citchens

By Susan Larson
Published August 16, 2025 at 11:39 AM CDT

Susan interviews Addie Citchens about her first novel, Dominion.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

There will be a children’s book sale Friday, August 15, from noon-4 p.m. and Saturday, August 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.

One Book One New Orleans celebrates Books for Brews, Saturday, August 6, from 1-4 p.m. at Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas. Bring paperback books for Louisiana Books to Prisoners to exchange for beer.

Naomi S. DeBerry, author of My Daddy Needs a Gift, and Shannon Kelley Atwater, author of “Fais Do-do,” along with the ladies of the New Orleans Baby Dolls, appear Saturday, August 16, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.at Latter Library.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson