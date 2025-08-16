The Reading Life: Addie Citchens

Susan interviews Addie Citchens about her first novel, Dominion.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

There will be a children’s book sale Friday, August 15, from noon-4 p.m. and Saturday, August 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.

One Book One New Orleans celebrates Books for Brews, Saturday, August 6, from 1-4 p.m. at Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas. Bring paperback books for Louisiana Books to Prisoners to exchange for beer.

Naomi S. DeBerry, author of My Daddy Needs a Gift, and Shannon Kelley Atwater, author of “Fais Do-do,” along with the ladies of the New Orleans Baby Dolls, appear Saturday, August 16, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.at Latter Library.

