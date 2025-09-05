The Reading Life: Martha Park

Susan Larson interviews Martha Park, whose new book is World Without End: Essays on Apocalypse and After.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Allsion Alsup and Jessica Kinnison present a free writing workshop, in conjunction with The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, Satudrdy, September 6, at 10 a.m. at Baldwin & Co. Preregistration encouraged.

Michael Birt presents a story time and signs “The Little Lost Alligator,” Saturday, September 6, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Kathleen Kaska signs “Murder at the Pontchartrain,” Saturday, September 6, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Shannon Kelley Atwater signs her new children’s book, “Fais Do-do,” Saturday, September 6, at 1 at Blue Cypress Books.

Tom Andes reads from and signs his first detective novel, “Wait There Till You Hear from Me,” along with Crescent City Books editor Geoff Munsterman, Sunday, September 7, at 9 p.m. at Bar Redux.

Ebony LaDelle signs “You’ve Got a Place Here Too: An Anthology of Love Stories set at HBCUs,” Tuesday, September 9, at 6 at Baldwin & Co.

Michael Warner signs “Charles Whitfield Richards: The Artist and His Circle,” Wednesday, September 10 at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Robert W. Hastings signs “The American Alligator,” Wednesday, September 10 at Octavia Books.

Phebe Hayes and Margaret Simon sign “Were You There?” Thursday, September 11, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Laura Pegram appears in conversation with Josie Abugov and signs “Sing the Truth: Short Stories from the Kweli Journal,” Thursday, September 11, at 6 at Baldwin & Co.

Donna Poniatowski Sims signs “Donna’s Bar and Grill New Orleans,” Friday, September 12, at 9 at Chickie Wah Wah.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar and get tickets now for The Last Laugh: Wit, Wisdom, and Ten Years of the Walker Percy Weekend coming up September 19=20 in St. Francisville. Headquartered at Conundrum Bookstore the weekend includes panel discussions, a lunchtime book club, the traditional progressive front porch tour and bourbon tasting, the taste of South Supper, as well as an appearance by musician Sonny Landreth. Organizers say that this is likely the last time they will be producing this event, so if you love Walker Percy, this is the time to go. For more information, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.

Congratulations to Louisiana’s new state poet laureate, Gina Ferrara, who follows Alison Pelegrin in the post. Gina is an associate professor of English at Delgado Community College and the author of five poetry collections. The most recent, Amiss, was published in 2023. She lives in New Orleans and received both her B.A. and MFA from UNO. She will hold the post for two years.

