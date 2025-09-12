The Reading Life: Trymaine Lee

Susan Larson talks with Trymaine Lee about his new book, A Thousand Ways to Die: The True Cost of Violence on Black Life in America.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Two local authors will speak to their fellow writers at the Saturday Writers Clinic, Saturday, Sept. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. At 9:30 a.m., Constance Adler, author of “Sight Unseen,” discusses the presence of animal characters in fiction and how to include an animal’s point of view. At 11 a.m., David Armand, discusses some of the basic principles for those who want to write memoirs.

The Dickens Fellowship of New Orleans begins its reading of “David Copperfield” with a discussion of chapters 1-15, Saturday, September 13, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bright Library, Metairie Park Country Day School.

Blue Cypress Books presents “Quiz and Quizzability: A Jane Austen Trivia Night,” Saturday, September 13, from 7-10.

Addie Citchens discusses and signs “Dominion,” and appears in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Tuesday, September 16, at 6 at Baldwin & Co.

David Michael Schneider discusses and signs “Crime in Colonial New Orleans: Terror on the Frontier,” Tuesday, September 16, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Eve Lion discusses “How to Stretch Your Grocery Dollars” at the general meeting of the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, Wednesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library. And it’s time to sign up to volunteer for the Bg Book Sale October 24-26 at the Pontchartrain Center.

Joe Boyd appears in conversation with Jay Mazza and signs “And the Roots of Rhythm Remian: A Journey through Global Music,” Wednesday, September 17, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Trymaine Lee appears in conversation with Charisse Gibson and signs “A Thousand Ways to Die: The True Cost of Violence on Black Life in America,” Thursday, September 18, at 6 at Baldwin & Co.

Martha Park discusses and signs “World Without End: Essays on Apocalypse and After,” Thursday, September 18, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Derby Gisclair will give a presentation, “Epidemics That Shaped New Orleans,” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar and get tickets now for The Last Laugh: Wit, Wisdom, and Ten Years of the Walker Percy Weekend coming up September 19=20 in St. Francisville. Headquartered at Conundrum Bookstore the weekend includes panel discussions, a lunchtime book club, the traditional progressive front porch tour and bourbon tasting, the taste of South Supper, as well as an appearance by musician Sonny Landreth. Organizers say that this is likely the last time they will be producing this event, so if you love Walker Percy, this is the time to go. For more information, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.

