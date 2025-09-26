The Reading Life: Alex Beard

Susan Larson interviews Alex Beard about his new book, For the Birds: An Artist's Aviary.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Blue Cypress Books and novelist Jami Attenberg host author Patricia Lockwood on Saturday, September 27, at 5 p.m. to celebrate the launch of her new novel, "Will There Ever Be Another You." The event is offsite in the Bywater, so tickes are required. Check out bluecypressbooks.indielite.org.

John Shelton Reed talks about his new book, “The Ramos Gin Fizz,” Monday, September 29, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Rosary O’Neill and Rory O’Neill, mother-daughter co-authors, sign “The Haunted Guide to New Orleans,” Tuesday, September 30, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Robert F. Smith discusses and signs “Lead Boldly: Seven Principles from Dr. Martin Luther King,” Thursday, October 2, at 6 at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Clint Smith discusses and signs “How the Word is Passed: Remembering Slavery and How It Shaped America,” a new edition of his book for young readers, Saturday, October 4, at 4 at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

The Krew of Joan of Arc presents "Salon de Jeanne d'Arc Part One: First Saturday" September 27, from 2-5 at the Old Ursuline Convent, 1112 Chartres St. in partnership with The Catholic Cultural Center at the Old Ursulines Convent Museum in the French Quarter. Free and open to the public, no registration required.

Doors Open at 1:30 p.m. Meet & Greet Krewe Members & Leaders; Visit information tables

2:00 p.m. Welcome Remarks

2:05-3:05 p.m. “Yat Catholic: New Orleans Catholicism’s Contributions to the Global Catholic Dialogue”, a panel moderated by Chris Wiseman, Executive Director, Catholic Cultural Center of New Orleans.

3:15-4:00 p.m. “Brand Identity in Medieval Times: Heraldry and Beyond,” by Amanda Helm, marketing professor at Xavier University of Louisiana and Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc Co-Captain.

4:15-5:00 p.m. Mythologizing Women Warriors: Joan of Arc and Daughters of the New Year, a talk by reigning Queen Megan Holt, Ph.D., Executive Director of One Book One New Orleans. The event continues the following weekend, Saturday, October 4, at 1;30 at the East Bank Regional Library. Viisit www.joanofarcparade.org for details.

Vote for One Book One New Orleans selection for for 2026. Visit the groups’s Facebook Page for info. The three choices are the nonfiction work, “Brown Pelican,” by Rien Fertel; the oetry collection, “Libre,” by Skye Jackson; and the novel, “Far Away from Here,” by Ambata Kazi.

Faulkner for All, presented by the Pirate’s Alley Faulkner Society and the English Speaking Union, continues through Sunday, September 28. .Special guests include the Countess of Derby, Caroline Stanley, whose new book is “The American Journal of Edward Geoffrey Stanley, 14th Earl of Derby, The Making of a Prime Minister.” National Book Award winner Justin Torres; Claire Hoffman, author of “Sister Sinner: The Miraculous Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Aimee Semple McPherson”; former Louisiana poet laureate Julie Kane; essayist and fiction writer Andrew Lam; novelist and diarist Thomas Mallon; Faulkner authorities John Shelton Reed, Penny Morrill, Robin Sinclair, Lisa C.Hickman; fiction writers Robert Olen Butler, Yuri Herrera, Karen Essex, Moira Crone, Beth Ann Fennelly; poets Roger Rodger Kamenetz, Bill Lavender, and Dalt Wonk ; nonfiction writers Errol Barron, Nancy Dixon, Peter Wolf, Randy Fertel; photographer Josephine Sacabo; and publishers and authors of books about that lovable runaway dog, Scrim—publisher Susan Schadt, and authors Margaret Orr, and Michelle Cheramie, and illustrator Matt Rinard. Check out faulknersociety.org for complete schedule.

