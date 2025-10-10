The Reading Life: Sam Quinones

Susan Larson talks with Sam Quinones about his new book, The Perfect Tuba: Forging Fulfillment from the Bass Horn, Band, and Hard Work.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Allen Iverson signs his memoir, “Misunderstood,” Friday, October 10, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event, and space is limited.

Jessica Gross discusses and signs their novel, “Open Wide,” Friday, October 10, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The Dickens Fellowship continues reading “David Copperfield” with chapters 16-21, Saturday, October 11, at 2 p.m. at the Bright Library at Metairie Park Country Day School.

Paula Saunders signs “Starting from Here,” Monday, October 13, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Delaney Nolan signs her novel, “Happy Bad,” and appears in conversation with Josh Wheeler, Tuesday, October 14, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The LMNL Reading Series presents readings and performances by Tad Bartlett, Danny Cherry Jr., Christine Kwon, and K.R. Segriff, Thursday, October 16, at 6 at Twelve Mile Limit.

Coming up: The Friends of the Jefferson Parish Library hold their Big Book Sale, Friday through Sunday, October 24-26, at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (October 24-25) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (October 26) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking.

This used book sale is one of the largest in the New Orleans area, with over 65,000 items for sale, including gently used adult and children's books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, and records.

Auction Items:

"Fashion: The Definitive History of Costume and Style" This fashion design

book charts the evolution of clothing and shows how every generation

reinvents fashion.

"The Birds of America" a reprint of the book by John James Audubon includes

435 bird images reproduced as large as possible on each page.

"Sugar Bowl Classic: A History" by Marty Mule describes all the action from

the 73 Sugar Bowl Classics played between 1935 to 2007.

"Masters of the Battlefields" by Major General Julian Thompson examines the

lives and tactics of 30 of the world's greatest military leaders.

Cash and credit and debit cards will be accepted. No checks.

E-mail friendsJPL@Yahoo.com for information..

Vote for One Book One New Orleans selection for for 2026. Visit the group’s Facebook Page for info. The three choices are the nonfiction work, “Brown Pelican,” by Rien Fertel; the poetry collection, “Libre,” by Skye Jackson; and the novel, “Far Away from Here,” by Ambata Kazi.