The Reading Life: Sister Helen Prejean, Rose Vines, and Catherine Anyango Grünewald

Susan Larson talks with Sister Helen Prejean, writer Rose Vines, and illustrator Catherine Anyango Grünewald about their graphic adaptation of Dead Man Walking.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

LaDarrion Williams signs “Blood at the Roots” and “Bones at the Crossroads,” and appears in conversation with Margeaux Weston, Saturday, October 25, at 4 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Issa Quincey discusses and signs their new book, “Absence,” Wednesday, October 29, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Cree McCree signs “My Life under Deadline: Frontlilne Dispatches from a Trailblazing Woman Music Writer,” Wednesday, October 29, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Malcolm Gladwell signs the paperback edition of “Revenge of the Tipping Point,” and appears in conversation with Walter Isaacson, Wednesday, October 29, at 7 at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event and sales are limited.

Charles D. Chamberlain discusses and signs “New Orleans: A Concise History of an Exceptional City,” Thursday, October 30, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Coming up: The Friends of the Jefferson Parish Library hold their Big Book Sale, Friday through Sunday, October 24-26, at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (October 24-25) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (October 26) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking. This used book sale is one of the largest in the New Orleans area, with over 65,000 items for sale, including gently used adult and children's books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, and records.

Cash and credit and debit cards will be accepted. No checks.

E-mail friendsJPL@Yahoo.com for information..

And the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library hold their really REALLY Big Book Sale, Saturday, October 25, members only from 10-11, open to the public from 11-3 at Milton Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.

Vote for One Book One New Orleans selection for for 2026. Visit the group’s Facebook Page for info. The three choices are the nonfiction work, “Brown Pelican,” by Rien Fertel; the poetry collection, “Libre,” by Skye Jackson; and the novel, “Far Away from Here,” by Ambata Kazi.

Don’t miss the Louisiana Book Festival, Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. - 4.. p.m. in Baton Rouge. You’ll find the action on 4th St. downtown at the State Library, the Capitol Park Museum, and other locations. More than 200 authors appear, along with a full day of performances for young readers and family activities. And it’s all free. Check out louisianabookfestival.org for complete schedule and info.

The creators of “Dead Man Walking: The Graphic Edition”—author Sister Helen Prejean, scriptwriter Rose Vines, and artist Catherine Anyango Grunewald – appear at Holy Name of Jesus Church at Loyola University, Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m..

Words and Music, coming up November 19-22, has released its full line-up. Start planning now at wordsandmusic.org.

