The Reading Life: Thomas Beller, Words and Music

Susan Larson talks with Thomas Beller, whose new book is Degas at the Gas Station, and previews Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans with Megan Holt.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Anna Mathias discusses and signs her mother Judy Montagu’s book, “The Greyhound Diary,” Saturday, November 8, at 5 p.m. at the Garden District Book Shop.

The Symphony Book Fair holds a Pop-Up Sale on November 8th from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Symphony Book Fair Warehouse, 623 Distributors Row, Suite F, Harahan, in the Elmwood area. Proceeds will go to the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. There will be books, a variety of music, CDs, DVDs, vinyls, puzzles, and more, as well as a selection of artwork including 19th century European originals. The event is free and open to the public.

Local authors and educators Bill Loehfelm and Erica Welter appear at the November Saturday Writers’ Clinic - at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Bill Loehfelm discuses “Building Characters: Creating Fully Realized and Unique Characters that Leap from the Page” at 9:30 a.m. and Erica Welter presents “The Art of Critiquing and Feedback” at 11 a.m. Free.

Rodger Kamenetz reads from and signs “Seeing into the Life of Things,” Sunday, November 9, at 5:30 at Garden District Book Shop.

Nalini Jones appears in conversation with Louis Edwards and signs “The Unbroken Coast,” Monday, November 10, at 6 p.m.at Octavia Books.

Cyril Lagvanec, curator of the American-Italian Research Library at the East Bank Regional Library, will give a lecture on the Navajo Code Talkers at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov.10, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Thomas Beller appears in conversation with Naathaniel Rich and signs “Degas at the Gas Station: Essays,” Wednesday, November 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The creators of “Dead Man Walking: The Graphic Edition”— author Sister Helen Prejean, scriptwriter Rose Vines, and artist Catherine Anyango Grunewald – appear Tuesday, November 11, at 4 p.m. at Octavia Books and again at Holy Name of Jesus Church at Loyola University, Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

Margaret Orr and illustrator Matt Rinard sign “Scrim: My Tail as Told to Margaret Orr,” Thursday, November 13 at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Karida Brown discusses and signs “The Battle for the Black Mind,” Thusday, November 13, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

And remember, Words and Music, coming up November 19-22, has released its full line-up. Start planning now at wordsandmusic.org.

