The Reading Life: Walter Isaacson

Susan Larson talks with Walter Isaacson about his new book, The Greatest Sentence Ever Written.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans gets underway Wednesday and runs through Saturday, November 22., at the AndreCailloux Center , Bayou Rd. Check out the complete schedule at wordsandmusic.org. Some events to consider: Thursday at 2, “Art, Climate Change and the Louisiana Landscape,” with Stscey Balkun; Bruce Sunpie Barnes; Hali Dardar, Frank Relle, Brad Richard, andJack Bedell. And it’s not too late to get tickets to Friday’s Literature and Lunch session, featuring the winners of the Patty Friedmann Writing Competition.

Richard Petre comes to signs the paperback edition of “Sudden Death: The Green Bay Packers, the Baltimore Colts, and the NFL, 1965,” Saturday, November 15, from 11 a.m.-noon at Octavia Books.

Poet Jonathan Penton reads from and signs his new book, "A Limited Number of Miracles: a walk through the New Orleans Sculpture Garden," Tuesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. at Bar Redux.

Bob Becker signs “Going South,” Wednesday, November 19, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Bill and Bobbie Malone sign “Riders In The Sky: Romancing the West with Music and Humor “and appear in conversation with Patrick Maney, Thursday, November 20, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Walter Isaacson signs “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written, “Saturday. November 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Coming up in December: Eight local authors of children’s books will discuss and sign their books at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. They are Gary Alipio, author of “Craziest Cajun Football Tale”; Shannon Kelley Atwater, author of “Fais Do Do”; Adam Dennis, author of “Gary and the Tooth Fairy” and “The Boy from the Swamp”; Michelle Dumont, author of “Phoebe Cakes and Friends: An Alphabet Tail: Learn Your ABCs”; Madi Hannan, author of “Scrim on the Run”; Dr. Alice Hoyt, author of “Wally the Seafood Allergic Walrus”; Anna Romano Johnson, author of “Real River Rats”; and Erin Rovin, author of “The Little Bead Tree.”