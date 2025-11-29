© 2025 WWNO
The Reading Life: Chris Clarkson, Tim Allis

By Susan Larson
Published November 29, 2025 at 2:49 PM CST

Susan Larson starts her conversation with Chris Clarkson about two of his most recent picture books, Where did Benjamin Go? & Chloe and the Fireflies, and revisits her interview with Tim Allis about his book, Henri Bendel and the Worlds He Fashioned.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Walter Isaacson signs “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written,” Tuesday, December 2, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Photographer Philip Gould and writer Ben Sandmel discuss and sign “Louisiana From the Sky,” Wednesday, December 3, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Historian and author Katherine Carter will discuss and sign “Churchill’s Citadel: Chartwell and the Gatherings Before the Storm," Wednesday, December 3, at 6 at the New Orleans Opera Guild, 2504 Prytania.

Barbara Caver will discuss and sign “A Little Piece of Cuba: A Journey To Become Cubana-Americana,” Thursday, December 4, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Alex Beard signs “For the Birds: An Artist’s Aviary,” Thursday, December 4, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Tim Allis discusses and signs “Henri Bendel and the Worlds He Fashioned,” Thursday, December 4, at 6 p.m. at the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, 818 Howard Ave.

Coming up in December: Eight local authors of children’s books will discuss and sign their books at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. They are Gary Alipio, author of “Craziest Cajun Football Tale”; Shannon Kelley Atwater, author of “Fais Do Do”; Adam Dennis, author of “Gary and the Tooth Fairy” and “The Boy from the Swamp”; Michelle Dumont, author of “Phoebe Cakes and Friends: An Alphabet Tail: Learn Your ABCs”; Madi Hannan, author of “Scrim on the Run”; Dr. Alice Hoyt, author of “Wally the Seafood Allergic Walrus”; Anna Romano Johnson, author of “Real River Rats”; and Erin Rovin, author of “The Little Bead Tree.”

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library expands its Big Book Sale this weekend, at Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive Friday, December 5th from 10 am-4 pm and Saturday, December 6th from 10 am -3 pm.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
