The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Jonathan Penton

By Susan Larson
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:10 PM CST

Susan Larson sits down with poet Jonathan Penton about his new book, A Limited Number of Miracles: a walk through the New Orleans Sculpture Garden.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library’s Big Book Sale takes place Friday, December 5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive

Jonathan Penton reads from ”A Limited Number of Miracles: a walk through the New Orleans Sculpture Garden” and Rodger Kamenetz reads from “Seeing Into the Life of Things: Imagination and the Sacred Encounter,” Sunday, December 7, after the Saints game at the Maple Leaf Bar.

Josephine Sacabo signs “Tagged” and appears in conversation with Bradley Sumrall of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Monday, December 8, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Philip Gould, a cultural documentary and architecture photographer, will discuss and sign his new book, “Louisiana from the Sky,” Monday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Gary Tyler, Norris Henderson, and Calvin Duncan, appear in a panel discussion moderated by Andrea Armstrong, to discuss Gary Tyler’s book, “Stitching Freedom: A True Story of Hope, Injustice and Defiance at Angola Prison,” Tuesday, December 9, at 6 p.m. at Georges Auditorium, Dillard University, sponsored by Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Photographer Loli Kantor signs “Call Me Lola: In Search of Mother,” Tuesday, December 9, from 7-9 p.m. at the Uptown Jewish Community Center, sponsored by Octavia Books.

Bar Redux presents NOLA’s new books round up, emceed by M.A. Nicholson and featuring work by Skye Jackson, Justin Lacour, Jonathan Penton, Brad Richard, Christopher Romaguera, and Michael Allen Zell, Wednesday, December 10, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30.

L.L. Gertler signs “Ancient Gods on Campus” and appears in conversation with Elisa Speranza, Thursday, December 11, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Fred Mulhearn signs “My Live in Louisiana: Cartoons and Commentary,” Thursday, December 11 at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Amanda Seales discusses and signs “What Would the Ancestors Say? A One Woman Show,” Thursday, December 11, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Dr. David Weill signs “Tell Me I Belong: A Journey Across Faith and Generations,” Thursday, December 11, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop and again Friday, December 12, from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Uptown Jewish Community Center, sponsored by Octavia Books.

And finally, maybe you were among the crowd at the Orpheum Theater for Anne Rice, An All Saints Day Celebration, November 1, but if not, you can now stream the video of musical performances, remembrances, and documentary films, produced by Anne’s son Christopher and his friend Eric Shaw Quinn, available at annerice.com.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
In 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans.
